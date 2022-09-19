westonka girls soccer.jpg

Senior captains Alaina Mather and Alicia Hatlestad both scored three goals against Rockford. (Submitted photos)

The Mound Westonka girls soccer team split their first two games upon returning to school last week and took their early season record to 3-1.

First up was the Rockford Rockets on Thursday Sept. 8, on a beautiful warm evening at Haddorff field at MWHS. In prior years results have gone either way with Rockford and the Mound girls were hoping to build on their 3-1 win from last season.

