The Mound Westonka girls soccer team split their first two games upon returning to school last week and took their early season record to 3-1.
First up was the Rockford Rockets on Thursday Sept. 8, on a beautiful warm evening at Haddorff field at MWHS. In prior years results have gone either way with Rockford and the Mound girls were hoping to build on their 3-1 win from last season.
It became evident early on that Rockford is in a rebuilding year and Mound was able to score early and often.
Two senior captains Alaina Mather and Alicia Hatlestad notched hat tricks, with additional goals added by senior Jordyn LaRue, senior Taylor Dallman, and junior Ava Sylvester. Sylvester’s goal was a coaches dream as it involved about seven players and came on the end of a dominating 12 pass sequence. Goalkeepers Ashlee Johnson and Haley McNatt shared time between the pipes and notched the teams first shutout of the season. While the final score was 9-0 it could easily have been more, and the team rightly gave extended minutes to all players on the bench for most of the second half.
The second game of the week on Saturday, Sept. 10 was a much bigger challenge. Last year, St. Anthony really took it to Mound with a convincing victory in N.E. Minneapolis, but at home in Mound this year the game was much tighter.
Both teams struggled to make chances in the first half. Mound’s defensive trio, seniors DJ Christensen, and Abby Hollenstein along with junior captain Natalie Miner really shut down scoring chances to a minimum. The deadlock was unfortunately broken with just four seconds left in the first half when St. Antony floated a shot across the face of the goal that dipped under the bar.
Being behind really inspired the Mound team to play better and they started to dominate in the second half. The team earned a penalty kick which was unfortunately saved by the excellent St. Anthony goalkeeper. Both Dallman and Hatlestad came close with great shots, but again the St Anthony goalkeeper saved both and saw out the game with a clean sheet.
Mound were worthy of at least a tie but had to settle with a moral victory knowing that their 0-1 loss was a great improvement over last year’s 1-6 drubbing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.