It’s been a while since MWHS Boys Soccer had any success playing Orono. In fact the last points gained by MWHS was back in September 2012! That all change on Sept. 2 when Mound earned a hard fought 1-1 tie in Orono.
The first half started quite balanced, with both teams creating half chances, but took a distinct swing Orono’s way toward the halftime break. Senior Fin Rohrer from Orono got the game’s first goal with 8 to go in the half after he pounced on a goal mouth scramble created by a long free kick.
It was more of the same in the second half as Orono pounded on the pressure. The Spartans hit the woodwork at least twice, and drew several other magnificent saves from Mound junior goalie Owen Beckley but could not get a second goal that would likely have sealed the contest.
As the second half dragged on, MWHS held strong and their belief grew. Great defensive shifts from seniors Jack Ryall and Isaac Miner helped inspire the rest of the team, and several Orono attacks were snubbed out with committed defending.
Mound got their reward with 9 minutes to go. Junior Michael Doshan took a quick short throw in to freshman Brett Bartkowicz, who held the ball up nicely and passed back to Doshan on the sidelines, barely 15 yards up from the corner flag. Doshan astutely noticed the Orono goalie was a little out of position, and he floated an incredible 30-yard shot over the goalie’s head just under the crossbar for the equalizer.
With the score now tied, both teams slugged it out for the final minutes looking for the advantage, but none was coming to either side. A great contest overall. Orono’s dominance did not lead to a win, and MWHS was thrilled to have finally taken a point off their local rival.
