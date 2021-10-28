Mound Westonka Girls Soccer equaled their best regular season record since 2008 with eight wins and eight losses, matching the White Hawks’ performance in 2014. The team also earned their highest ever ranking using the QRF Rankings found at Minnesota-scores.net, with a 77th place finish out of the 192 Girls soccer programs statewide. The team earned a fifth seed in the 5-AA section and an away game at the Blake School.
The last week of the regular season ended with an easy win and a frustrating loss.
The week’s first game was against Hutchinson and was also the annual celebration of the girls’ senior players. Mound graduated four seniors this season in captains Anna Elliot, Quinn Jenson, Libby McCue and Megan Wanner. Wanner and McCue both got two goals against Hutchinson; Elliot also scored, and junior Alicia Hatlestad provided the sixth and final goal in the encounter.
The second game was against a tricky Zimmerman side. The Mound team had most of the possession in the game, but the White Hawks could not find the net. A couple of defensive slips let the hometown Zimmerman team take the lead, and the White Hawks lost 0-2 on the night.
Overall, the 2021 regular season for the MWHS girls’ soccer program was a success. Second-year head coach Doug Lerfald has the team heading in the right direction. The next test will be whether the team can earn their first section playoff win since 2016 on Thursday, Oct. 14. That match took place after press time.
MWHS Girls Soccer Final Scores: Mound Westonka 6 – Hutchinson 2; Zimmerman 2 - Mound Westonka 0
