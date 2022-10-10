The White Hawks hosted the visiting Holy Family Fire on September 27, and with both teams coming in ranked on the MNsoccerhub.com state rankings, this was bound to be a close match.
The No. 2 (Class 1A) ranked Fire started strong, pushing the pace against the home team and No. 9 (Class 2A) ranked White Hawks responded. The first half played out with strong defensive efforts by both teams, with both sides getting few clean opportunities. Brett Bartkowicz had the best shot of the first half with a hard one touch shot that was stopped by the Fire keeper.
Senior Ben Neve made several crucial saves in goal for the White Hawks to keep the game all tied at 0-0 at half.
The second half continued the pace. The White Hawks possessed well and had several scoring opportunities. Payton Kasper had a shot from outside that went wide. Sam Holmberg took a nice long shot that was stopped by the Fire keeper.
And the cleanest look of the night belonged to Luke Marskstrom, who sent it just wide. It was a well-played game on both sides, with a final score of 0-0.
Following this game, both teams moved up in the rankings as of October 3. The Westonka White Hawks have now reached their highest state ranking ever, climbing to No. 5 in class 2A with a big showdown against Hutchinson on Oct. 4 to claim a share of the conference title, followed by visiting No. 10 ranked De La Salle Oct. 6. With sections looming, the White Hawks hope to close out the season strong.
