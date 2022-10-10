The White Hawks hosted the visiting Holy Family Fire on September 27, and with both teams coming in ranked on the MNsoccerhub.com state rankings, this was bound to be a close match.

The No. 2 (Class 1A) ranked Fire started strong, pushing the pace against the home team and No. 9 (Class 2A) ranked White Hawks responded. The first half played out with strong defensive efforts by both teams, with both sides getting few clean opportunities. Brett Bartkowicz had the best shot of the first half with a hard one touch shot that was stopped by the Fire keeper.

