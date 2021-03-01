The Mound Westonka/W-M/SW Christian Varsity Girls Hockey team defeated the visiting Pine City Dragons by a score of 9-0 last Saturday night, Feb. 6. The Dragons are in their first season as a high school program and taking some lumps this year. heT game is considered an extra game for the White Hawks, who get a 19th game because of agreeing to play a first-year program.
The White Hawks started out fast, scoring three goals in the first two and a half minutes of the game. Freshman Greer Hardacre scored off a Gretta Pioske centering pass at 1:12 of the game with Emily Wendorf also assisting on the play. Grace Peterson scored 18 seconds later off of a Pioske pass. Under a minute later Brooke Pioske scored off a Sydney Leonard pass to make it 3-0.
Toward the end of the period Camryn Hargreaves scored with assists going to Brooke Pioske and freshman Natalie Miner. Shots for the first period were 25-2 in favor of the hosting White Hawks.
The second period again saw the home team dominate in shots 29-0, but they could only muster two goals. Sydney Leonard scored with assists going to Brooke Pioske and Natalie Miner. Then with just one second left in the period, Brooke Pioske’s shot from the point on the power play found a way into the net giving, the White Hawks a 6-0 lead after two periods. Grace Peterson and Montana Courneya assisted on Pioske’s goal.
The third period played out the same as the White Hawks didn’t let up in their effort. Hargreaves scored her second goal of the game on a nice rebound with Emily Wendorf and Montana Courneya each recording their second assists on the night. Then Mya Coley scored her first two goals of the season, at 10:09 and 15:25 respectively to finish out the scoring. Brooke PIoske finished off her 4-point night assisting on the first Coley goal and Kiera Cameron got the assist on the second Coley goal. Callie Nelson and Ashlyn Roth combined on the shutout with Nelson playing the first two periods and Roth the third.
The Hard Hat player of the game went to freshman Sage Finck.
