Section placewinners pictured from left: Jack Nelson, Drake Woodruff, Sam Dioszeghy, Cooper Rowe, Luke Rodelius and Cole Munsterteiger.. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team competed in the Section 2AA individual wrestling championships at St. Peter High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25.

The White Hawks advanced four to the state tournament as sophomore Cole Munsterteiger, junior Jack Nelson, and senior Sam Dioszeghy all won section championships, and freshmen Cooper Rowe earned runner up honors.

