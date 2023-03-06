The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team competed in the Section 2AA individual wrestling championships at St. Peter High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25.
The White Hawks advanced four to the state tournament as sophomore Cole Munsterteiger, junior Jack Nelson, and senior Sam Dioszeghy all won section championships, and freshmen Cooper Rowe earned runner up honors.
“It is a tough section, so to be sending four is quite an accomplishment,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
Cole Munsterteiger had a first round 15-0 technical fall and 13-0 major decision in the semi finals to set up a finals match with Kaleb Mead of Watertown-Mayer. Munsterteiger earned a 6-1 decision to punch his ticket to state.
Junior Jack Nelson had two pins en route to his finals match, where he earned a 22-6 technical fall over Isaac Williams of Scott West.
Rowe had two pins before falling to top-seeded Matt Randolph of Scott West in the finals. Dioszeghy had three pins, including one versus Ian Burau of Watertown Mayer in the finals to earn the championship.
Senior Luke Rodelius went 2-2, and avenged two season losses to finish fifth, while junior Drake Woodruff went 2-3 for a 6th place finish. Senior Terry Somerville went 1-2, while sophomores Eric von Holtz and Al Zuniga-Lopez went 2-2, just missing a spot on the podium.
“Luke wrestled a great tournament with a lot of confidence, and Terry finished strong as well. It was very satisfying seeing them end their wrestling careers on a strong note,” said Munsterteiger.
The state entrants will compete on Friday, March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. First round action will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m.
