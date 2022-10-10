Westonka XC.jpeg

Sophomore Mari Engessser ran a personal best 21:16 at Collinwood Park. (Submitted Photos)

The White Hawks cross country team traveled to the Dassel-Cokato Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 27. It was a perfect day for a run at Collinwood Park with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.

The last time the team ran at Collinwood, it was the 2021 section meet, where the girls qualified for state. They hoped for more success this year on the hilly course, especially knowing there would be tough competition. The meet included state ranked teams for both the boys (Delano) and the girls (Benilde St Margaret).

Load comments