The White Hawks cross country team traveled to the Dassel-Cokato Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 27. It was a perfect day for a run at Collinwood Park with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.
The last time the team ran at Collinwood, it was the 2021 section meet, where the girls qualified for state. They hoped for more success this year on the hilly course, especially knowing there would be tough competition. The meet included state ranked teams for both the boys (Delano) and the girls (Benilde St Margaret).
The girls got the job done, running many season best times, and winning first place over Annandale and Benilde. Freshman Emma Andrev led the way for the White Hawks, placing sixth in 20:15. Next in was senior Laura Sunnarborg, running the 5k in 20:41 to earn tenth. Sophomores Audrey Kirscht (20:53), Mari Engesser (21:16), and Brooke Garlock (21:45) all placed in the top-20 as well. Freshman Payton Stover ran a 21:54 in her first varsity race of the season, and junior Cassie Nemecek finished in 22:38.
The varsity boys had an impressive showing as well, placing fourth behind some strong section foes. Senior Jacob Trost broke the 18-minute mark, finishing in 17:59 for 11th place. Junior Charlie Paul was close behind him in 12th at 18:06. The remaining White Hawks finished within twenty seconds of each other, with sophomores Isaac Hays and Andrew Finley crossing the line at 18:30 and 18:32, senior Ethan Garlock racing an 18:40, and junior Brandon Knock finishing in 18:49.
The boys and girls junior varsity teams had similar days, with each team earning second, and placing three runners in the top ten. Freshman Luke Sunnarborg led the way for the boys, earning fourth in 19:36. Eighth grader Owen Trost placed sixth in his first JV race of the season in 19:41. Sophomore Miles Lund earned seventh in 19:49.
Sophomore Claire Rashleger crossed the finish line first for the girls JV team, earning fourth place with a 23:14. Eighth grader Anna Regenold finished her first JV 5k in eighth place, with a time of 23:24. Freshman Bette Mae Grogan was right behind her for ninth in 23:27.
Mound Westonka’s next competition will be a preview of this year’s section meet at Litchfield Golf Club on Oct. 6.
