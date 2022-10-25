Westonka XC 1.jpeg

Jacob Trost, Charlie Paul, and Brandon Knock climbed the hill at B’s on the River. (Submitted photos)

The White Hawks cross country teams wrapped up their regular season with a meet near home on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The original meet was to be held at Watertown High School on Oct. 11, but it was moved to B’s on the River. The team was disappointed to hear news of the move from the normal spot, but by the end of the meet, most were happy for the new golf course location.

