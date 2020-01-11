The Mound Westonka Varsity Boys Basketball team, under the leadership of head coach Andre Phillips, kicked off the season Dec. 3 with a win on their home court against St. Croix Lutheran 70-53.
Leading scorers for the White Hawks were senior Jameson Sexton with 28 points and sophomore Jason Spaeth with 24. Next up, the White Hawks participated in the Tip Off Classic at Hopkins High School and faced off against the Perham Yellow Jackets, currently ranked fifth in Class 2A.The team lost 43-64, with Spaeth leading in points with 18.
The team traveled to Orono Dec. 10 to face their first conference rival and came away with a convincing 58-48 win. Sexton led with 23 and junior Logan Leonard followed with 11. Riding a win, the White Hawks came out tough against their next two opponents, dominating Breck at home 92-37 with leading scorers Sexton (21) and senior big man Connor Prok (13) and defeating Class 4A St. Michael-Albertville on the road 70-56. Sexton had 19 points, followed by Prok and Spaeth with 15 a piece.
Up next were two games against conference rivals Delano and New London Spicer. The White Hawks went 1-1, losing to the Tigers in a close game, 51-57, and taming the Wildcats 81-53 with Spaeth (17 points) and senior Calvin Mackell (13 points) leading the way.
During the holiday break, the team traveled to St. Cloud for the Granite City Classic. Day one matched the White Hawks against Class 3A- and third-ranked Mankato East. The White Hawks lost 47-61 but braved the ice and slippery conditions and came out strong on day two, beating Sartell-St. Stephen in a close game, 56-54. Sexton led the scorers with 22 points, followed by Mackell with 9 and junior and team assist leader Santi Phommahaxay with 8, giving the White Hawks a strong 6-3 record to end December.
Up next is a home game on Jan. 7 against St. Louis Park, followed by a trip to Duluth and a match up against Hermantown Jan. 11. The White Hawks JV is also off to a 6-3 start under coach Woody Balut.
