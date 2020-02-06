The Mound Westonka/W-M/SW Christian Varsity Girls Hockey team won two of three games last week. They defeated conference opponents Hutchinson (4-3 in OT) and Litchfield (7-0) before falling to ninth-rated Mahtomedi by a score of 2-1.
Against Hutchinson the White Hawks struck first at 4:20 in the first period when eighth-grader Camryn Hargreaves won the draw back to Mya Coley, who put a wrist shot into the net. Hutch would score later in the period to tie the game. Shots after one period were 11-7 in favor of the White Hawks. The second period saw the home team put up 19 more shots and take a 3-2 lead. Grace Peterson scored on a breakaway from a feed from Brittney Davis at 6:36. Sydney Leonard scored a power play goal at 12:21 of the period off of a great pass from fellow freshman Gretta Pioske.
Despite a good third period the White Hawks couldn’t put the Tigers away. They kept themselves in the game and then pulled their goalie with just over a minute remaining. It paid off as they tied the game up with 20 seconds left in regulation. Just two minutes into overtime, two Tiger defenders crashed into each other, allowing Leonard to get a breakaway. Leonard buried the shot and was mobbed by happy teammates. The win should have secured the number one section seed for the White Hawks.
Thursday, Jan. 23 the White Hawks traveled to Litchfield to take on the Dragons. Last month the goalie for Litch stopped 67 shots in getting the tie against us. This time would be different as Montana Courneya scored just 1:27 into the game with assists going to Pioske and Ellie Schmid. A minute later Peterson scored with an assist going to Brooke Pioske. Another minute in and Leonard scored off of passes from Schmid and Greta Pioske. Shots were 19-4 for the period.
The second period was much of the same with shots on goal being 17-7. Leonard got her second goal of the game from Gretta Pioske at 2:36. Bella Peterson fired a wrist shot into the net at 8:53 with assists going to Leonard and Pioske. Leonard then finished her hat trick at 13:30 of the period with assists going to Gretta Pioske and Natalie Minor.
The third period was running time, but the White Hawks still got 15 shots on goal in a very nice team effort. Coley finished the scoring at the 5:03 mark of the period with an assist going to Camryn Hargreaves. Callie Nelson got the shut out in goal with 14 saves.
Saturday evening, Jan. 25, the White Hawks hosted a very experienced Mahtomedi team. They were big and fast and played a very physical brand of hockey. It was a great matchup for the young and fast home team. The visitors scored a goal on a deflection early in the game and another goal in the second period. The third period was all White Hawks as they outshot the visitors 7-2 and had a number of other great chances that went just over the net or wide. Hargreaves scored the only goal of the period with an assist going to Leonard. Nelson was again strong in goal with 18 saves. While you never want to lose, this game was a good game for the young White Hawks to play as they prepare for sections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.