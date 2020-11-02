The Mound Westonka High School Girls Tennis team hosted Glencoe-Silver Lake on home courts earning a 5-2 win Oct. 1. Winning for the White Hawks were sophomore Kate Velander, first singles, 6-0, 6-0; eighth-grader Savannah Paul, second singles, 6-1, 6-0; sophomore Sara Funderburk, third singles, 6-0; 6-1; sophomore Ellen Pruitt, fourth singles 6-0, 6-0; first doubles team senior captain Grace Peterson and junior captain Coco Sir, 6-3, 6-1; fourth doubles team senior captain Taylor Leonard and junior Lauren Hildahl, 6-3, 6-0. Third doubles team sophomore Sydney Leonard and junior Meagan Mattson’s match came down to a tiebreaker set but came up short, 7-5, 4-6 (6-10). The JV team won 7-0.
The girls were to play Washburn on Sept. 30, but due to the first rain-out of the season the match was postponed to Oct. 2. The White Hawks walked away with a close 4-3 win against the Millers. The four winning matches included Paul, second singles, 6-2, 7-6 (3); Funderburk, third singles, 6-1, 6-4; Pruitt, fourth singles, 6-3, 6-0; nad third doubles team Leonard and Mattson, 6-3, 7-5. The JV team tied 2-2. The JV-B team lost 1-9. The JV-B team also played Orono for the second time this season on Sept. 29 and lost 2-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.