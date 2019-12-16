The Mound Westonka/W-M/SWC Varsity Girls Hockey team got back to its winning ways with a 3-1 home victory over Holy Angels Nov. 23 at Thaler Arena. It was the White Hawks’ only game of the week because they had to postpone Tuesday’s game at South St. Paul due to an illness that ran through the team earlier in the week upon returning from their overnight trip in the Rochester area.
Against the Stars the home team fell behind 1-0 midway through the first period when a couple of forwards didn’t go through the attackers’ hands and allowed a shot from the top of the circles to be taken. It slipped by goaltender Sara Larson.
Less than two minutes later, captain Brooke Pioske’s shot from the point was deflected by a stick and found its way into the goal to tie the game up. Eighth-grader Alexa Niccum had the assist on the goal.
During the intermission break, coach Jim Kurtz stressed defensive placement and backchecking to the players while coach Goldsmith went over some offensive adjustments. The players took the advice and adjustments to heart and outshot the Stars 21-2 in the second period and took the lead on a nice passing play from Kailey Niccum to Gretta Pioske. While the White Hawks dominated in shots, they only put the one goal behind the goaltender for the Stars who was outstanding all afternoon.
The third period saw the home team continue to dominate play and come close several times to scoring. But it wouldn’t happen until sophomore Bella Peterson put a wrist shot into the empty net to seal the victory.
After only outshooting the Stars 13-12 in period one, the final totals were 42-18, showing how dominating the White Hawks were in the second and third periods. Hard hat winner for the game (given to the player who gives great effort) was eighth-grader Camryn Hargreaves who anchors the third line and plays so well on both ends of the ice.
