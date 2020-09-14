After a week of practices and challenge matches, the Mound Westonka High School Girls Tennis team traveled to Hutchinson on Aug. 25 for their first match of the season, overcoming the heat and humidity with a stellar 5-2 win. Winning for the White Hawks were sophomore Kate Velander, first singles, 6-4, 6-3; eighth-grader Savannah Paul, second singles, 6-1, 6-0; sophomore Ellen Pruitt, fourth singles, 6-2, 6-2; first doubles team senior captain Grace Peterson and junior captain Coco Sir, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4; third doubles team junior Meagan Mattson and sophomore Sydney Leonard, 7-5, 6-3 and fourth doubles team senior captain Taylor Leonard and junior Lauren Hildahl, 6-2, 6-0. The JV team also won 6-1.
The girls hit the road again two days later to play at Annandale on Aug. 27, securing a 4-3 win. The winning matches included Velander, first singles, 7-5, 7-5; Pruitt, fourth singles, 6-2, 6-1; Peterson and Sir, first doubles, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2); Mattson and Leonard, third doubles, 6-3, 7-5. The JV team dominated 5-2.
The JV-B team opened their season at home on Aug. 24 against Orono with a hard-earned 7-3 win against a strong team. This is the first win over Orono at the JV-B level. The girls also played Annandale on Aug. 27 and lost 3-4.
The Varsity team’s first home court match is on Sept. 3 against Litchfield. JV and JV-B will play away on Litchfield’s courts.
Varsity, JV and JV-B team coaches Rob Paul, Brent Reinbold and Terri Blando are looking forward to a fun and competitive season, as are the girls. Coach Paul commented, “I’m proud of how strong the girls have started, especially when you consider we lost a couple of tournaments that serve as great tune-ups for the season. Many of the girls put in a lot of off-season work and it shows in their game.”
This season’s Varsity players include: Ellerie Anderson, Avery Finck, Sara Funderburk, Lauren Hildahl, Sydney Leonard, Taylor Leonard, Meagan Mattson, Savannah Paul, Ellen Pruitt, Grace Peterson, Coco Sir and Kate Velander.
The JV players this season are: Montana Courneya, Camryn Hargreaves, Gabrielle LaFortune, Savanna Newell, Bella Peterson, Brooke Pioske, Lily Sipprell, Nora Sipprell, Tavia Snyder, Camryn Winther, Anna Wood, Ingrid Wulf and Gabby Yonkers.
This season’s JV-B players include: Ally Eidsness, Sage Finck, Kate Gilmore, Isabelle Kirk, Sammy Krahl, Gabriella Larson, Linsey Lemire, Josie Moen, Cassie Nemecek, Juliet O’Flanagan, Anna Olson, Riley Roloff, Kendall Shissler, Morgan Witte and Averie Zealley.
