The White Hawks came out strong after winter break, going 4-1 so far in 2020. Class 4A St. Louis Park was the first post-break test for the White Hawks. With sophomore Jason Spaeth leading the way with 23 points and senior Jameson Sexton netting 21, the team came out on top 74-67. Up next, the squad made a trip up to Duluth to participate in the Lake Superior Classic Invitational, taking on the Hermantown Hawks. At the end of the first half they were up by 2, but Hermantown fought back, beating the White Hawks 70-59. The team returned to their home court to face conference rival Annandale for their next contest. The defense was active with 16 deflections and 14 points off turnovers. Sexton had 19 and junior Santi Phommahaxay had 14, leading the White Hawks to a 57-44 victory.
More conference competition followed. First was a trip to Glencoe Silver Lake. The team dominated the Panthers, led by junior Logan Leonard with 11 points and winning 52-28. The team then road tripped to take on the Litchfield Dragons, once again coming away with a win 44-26. Sexton and Spaeth each had 11 points. As the season stands now, Varsity is 4-0 in conference play and 10-4 overall; JV is 4-0 in conference play and 11-3 overall.
