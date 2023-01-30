Westonka swim 1.jpg

Brody Helms is pictured taking off for the 200 relay. (Submitted photos)

The Orono-Mound Westonka boys swim and dive team competed against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Top swimmers for this meet were Sean Dolder placing first overall, beating out the rest of the field in the 100 back with a time of 1:06:44 and Bryce Helms placing second overall with a time of 5:29:84 in the 500 free.

