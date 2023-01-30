The Orono-Mound Westonka boys swim and dive team competed against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Top swimmers for this meet were Sean Dolder placing first overall, beating out the rest of the field in the 100 back with a time of 1:06:44 and Bryce Helms placing second overall with a time of 5:29:84 in the 500 free.
The meet kicked off with the White Hawks swimming in the 200 medley relay led off by Bryce Helms (back), followed by Sean Dolder (breast), Eren Alemdar (fly), and Connor Shaw (free). The relay finished fourth overall with a time of 2:06:71 dropping over 12 seconds.
Next up was the 200 free with Bryce Helms finishing fifth overall with a 2:03:12 and Wyatt Helms coming in with a personal best of 2:26:04. Brody Helms, swimming his first 200 IM race came in with a time of 2:55:83.
Sean Dolder and Tyler Finley took to the pool to swim the 50 free. Dolder came in with a personal best of 26.88 and Finley came in with his personal best of a 38.54. The 100 fly was raced by Connor Shaw coming in with a personal best of 1:37:67.
Up next was the 100 free raced by Eren Alemdar with a time of 59.82 for his personal best placing eighth overall and Brody Helms with a 1:09:12 for his personal best.
Eren Alemdar also competed in the 500 with a time of 6:06:08. Tyler Finley finished with a personal best time of 1:49:68 in the 100 back. Wyatt Helms was next in the water swimming the 100 breast with a personal best of 1:27:51.
The boys finished the night with the 400 free relay led off by team captain Bryce Helms, followed by Sean Dolder, Eren Alemdar, and Wyatt Helms. The boys are back in the pool on Thursday, Jan. 26 versus St. Louis Park. Due to MSHSL co-op rules Westonka is regulated to swim JV at West Metro conference meets.
