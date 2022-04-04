This time of year sports fans around the country get swept up in March Madness, but those in the Westonka community following the Mound Westonka High School boys basketball team’s season may forever dub this month, March Magic.
Magical is one way to describe the historic season that ended last Thursday with the Class 3A consolation championship. It was the school’s first appearance in the Boys Basketball State Tournament in nearly 50 years.
The road to the state tournament wasn’t easy, starting the season with a 7-7 record while playing some tough non-conference games.
With five senior starters Jake Dallman, Jack Eberhart, Jason Spaeth, Max Swanson, and Tyler Von Bank who have played together since sixth grade, they knew they weren’t meeting their season expectations.
“The turning point in the season was after a loss at Holy Family,” head coach Andre Phillips said. “The players met, had long conversations and turned everything around.”
And turn around they did, going on a 13-game winning streak beating conference rivals Hutchinson and Jordan.
The White Hawks success was aided by the play of senior Jake Gaylord, juniors Reese Vanderwilt and Luke Leonard and freshman Max Kraay who came off the bench at different key moments throughout the season and helped earn the team’s fourth straight conference championship.
But the White Hawks had goals to go further, after being ranked third in the section they began their post-season defeating Holy Angels 61-48 in the section quarterfinals at home. In the semi finals, they faced second ranked Benilde and won 56-49 in a dramatic come from behind victory.
The only team standing between the White Hawks and their goal of playing in the state tournament were the Orono Spartans. While the Spartans were ranked 1st, the teams were evenly matched trading leads throughout the game and in the end the White Hawks earned the Section 6AAA Championship defeating the Spartans 77-76.
This was the first time since 1974 that Mound Westonka has competed in the state tournament.
To say the community was excited was an understatement. The night before their first game 20 players from over the past thirty years shared their congratulation and advice for the team.
“I am so grateful for the support from the community for our program,” Phillips, who was named the Class 3A, Section 6 Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association, said. “The boys felt the love throughout the entire playoff run and it fueled us to some gritty wins.”
Cheered on by a sea of red of over 800 students, family, and community members at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus, the White Hawks took their place in White Hawk’s history.
In the first game, the team lost to a physical Mankato East team 68-55.
The White Hawks then came back the following two days to end the tournament and the season with two more wins defeating Hermantown and then St. Cloud Tech in the consolation championship to earn fifth place in the state.
This was a historic season in addition to being conference and section champions, the White Hawks had the most single season wins in program history at 23.
Individually, Jake Dallman and Jason Spaeth were named All-Conference and Jack Eberhart received All-Conferences Honorable Mention. Dallman was named to the All-State Tournament team and Spaeth ended his varsity career with 1,355 points and becoming the MWHS boys basketball all-time leading scorer breaking the previous record held by Jeremy Berg from 1998.
“This year has been special,” coach Woody Balut said. “To start the year 7-7 and then win 16 of our last 18 games including two state tournament wins shows the grit and determination of these kids. And coach Andre deserves a lot of credit for our success. We’ll miss this senior group tremendously,”
