The Westonka boys swim team competed in the Maroon and Gold Invitational. (Submitted photo)

The Westonka boys swim team was at the annual Maroon and Gold Invitational this past Saturday at the University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. It was the team’s first competition in more than two weeks and the White Hawk’s boys swim team started off 2023 on a high note.

The Westonka team competed in the Tiger division along with 28 other teams.

