The Westonka boys swim team was at the annual Maroon and Gold Invitational this past Saturday at the University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. It was the team’s first competition in more than two weeks and the White Hawk’s boys swim team started off 2023 on a high note.
The Westonka team competed in the Tiger division along with 28 other teams.
Coached by Ben Hanson, this young, seven-man team held their own against other larger teams. Westonka’s top two athletes were Bryce Helms with 28 points and Sean Dolder with 27 points for their individual events. Freshman Sean Dolder placed fourth in the 500 freestyle with a personal best time and seventh in the 200 freestyle with another personal best time and junior Bryce Helms placed fifth in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle. Eren Alemdar, back from a month-long injury, also scored three points for the team in the 100 fly placing 14th overall and dropping over 10 seconds for his personal best time in this event.
The relays were also great events for the White Hawks. In the 400 freestyle relay the team placed eighth overall out of 28 teams and were led off by Eren Alemdar, followed by Sean Dolder, Brody Helms, and Bryce Helms with a time of 4:08:66 scoring 22 points for the team.
In the 200 freestyle relay, led off by Eren Alemdar, followed by Sean Dolder, Wyatt Helms, and Bryce Helms the team finished in 10th place with a best time of 1:48:88 scoring the team 14 points. In the 200 medley relay, led off by Connor Shaw (backstroke), Tyler Finley (breaststroke), Brody Helms (Fly), and Wyatt Helms (freestyle) scoring the team a personal best for this group of swimmers.
Next up for the White Hawks is a dual meet versus Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Jan 12 at the Orono pool followed by True Team Sections at the Oak Grove Middle School pool in Bloomington on Saturday, Jan. 14
