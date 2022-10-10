Westonka Girls soccer.jpg

Mound Westonka goalkeeper Ashlee Johnson in action with Jordyn LaRue (No 14), Natalie Miner (No. 6), and Chloe Bjorlin (No. 3). (Submitted photo)

Mound Westonka Girls Soccer split two games in Week 5 of the season.

The first opponent was the Holy Family Fire who visited Mound on Tuesday, Sept. 27. This was the annual Chili Cook Off fundraiser and Youth Soccer Night and a large crowd gathered to watch the contest despite the temperatures dropping to jacket and gloves levels.

