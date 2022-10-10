Mound Westonka Girls Soccer split two games in Week 5 of the season.
The first opponent was the Holy Family Fire who visited Mound on Tuesday, Sept. 27. This was the annual Chili Cook Off fundraiser and Youth Soccer Night and a large crowd gathered to watch the contest despite the temperatures dropping to jacket and gloves levels.
The contest was fairly one sided with Holy Family winning 4-1. Three of the Fire’s goals came in the first 22 minutes from long unstoppable shots from outside the penalty box. Mound’s goalkeeper, Ashlee Johnson had an outstanding game despite the four goals against and was the main reason the score line was not even more one-sided.
Mound’s only goal came midway through the first half when junior Elizabeth Eberhart and senior captain Alicia Hatlestad combined to set up senior captain Alaina Mather for a 10-yard effort. This briefly buoyed the home team, but Holy Family soon responded, and then added a fourth goal in the second half.
The White Hawks then traveled to Minneapolis on Thursday, Sept. 29 for a game against Minneapolis Roosevelt. The Teddies are a new opponent for the squad, so no one really knew what to
expect in this first encounter. Nerves were calmed early though when senior Taylor Dallman sent up one of her signature long throw-ins that allowed Hatlestad to tap in from close range.
Minneapolis equalized shortly after when they sent up a long shot that sailed over the head of the Mound goalie. The Teddies then piled on the pressure for most of the rest of the first half but could not break through for another score. For Mound, Dallman came the closest in the half when she ripped a shot from the right side that clipped the outside post.
The second half was completely different and was all Mound. At 57 minutes Hatlestad came close when she dribbled through three defenders in close quarters, only to have her shot was saved at close range. The winner came at the 67-minute mark when Mather sent up a long ball through the middle that put the goalie under pressure with Hatlestad bearing down on her. The goalie coughed up the ball and Hatlestad quickly reacted for a tap in goal.
Mather sealed the game with seven minutes to go with a rocket from 20 yards after some great hold up play from Dallman. Final score was Minneapolis Roosevelt 1, Mound Westonka 3.
Mound Girls finished the week with a record of 6-5-1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.