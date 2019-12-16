The Mound Westonka High School football team celebrated another memorable season at an awards banquet Nov. 17 at the Lafayette Club.
“I am very proud of and thankful to all of the players, coaches, water boys, student managers, cheerleaders, parents, fans, game workers and all the others that helped make the 2019 Mound Westonka White Hawks football season a memorable one,” said head coach Nick David, opening the banquet.
The Varsity team finished 7-3 this year, with all three losses coming to two highly ranked and state qualifying teams. “It was truly a season to remember with several games that had our fans at the edges of their seats during the entirety of the game,” David said. “The passion and emotion that this team played with was second to none.”
David took time at the banquet to recognize his fellow Varsity coaches: Mike Wallace, Jared Chapman, Brian Ibs, Doug Runke, Zac Coauette, Kurt Bowe, Kellen Kersten, Kyle Ague, Colin Charlson, Jackson Rynda and Mike Schwartz. He also recognized the seventh- and eighth-grade coaching staff of Josten Coleman, Eddie Kutz, Jason Tuttle, Eric Rodelius, Todd Munsterteiger and Jake Saatzer, as well as the Westonka Youth Football coaches.
“These coaches did a terrific job of preparing our team for game days and getting our players to understand that there is so much more to football in what it can teach you than just the X’s and O’s,” David said. He also gave special thanks to his wife, Melissa, and the entire “Coaches’ Wives Club.”
ALL-DISTRICT HONORS
White Hawks student-athletes received several Twin City Football District awards. Juniors Trent Bowe (WR/DB) and Logan Leonard (WR/DB) and seniors Isaiah Dempsey (OL/DL), Matt Hoh (OL/DL) and Cameron Oates (WR/DB) earned All-District honors for their performance on the gridiron this season. Dempsey was also named Twin Cities Maroon Subdistrict Offensive Lineman of the Year. Four other players—seniors Seth Anderson (WR/LB) and Adam Nobs (RB/DL) and juniors Tucker Anderly (RB/LB) and Michael Nolen (OL/LB)—were All-District Honorable Mention selections.
In addition to his All-District recognition, Dempsey was selected to play in the Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game as an offensive linemen. The team captain and team MVP finished his White Hawks football career with 84 total tackles, 21 TFLs, nine QB sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one blocked kick and one safety. He also recorded five receptions for 58 yards, 25 yards rushing on two attempts and scored two touchdowns during his career. The All-Star game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
PRIDE ON DISPLAY
In addition to stats recorded under the Friday night lights, the players’ efforts off the field were given equal recognition at the banquet. Individual players were recognized by their coaches for their efforts in practice and in the weight room, for volunteering with the youth football program and for being positive role models in the community.
Senior Adam Nobs was selected to the Individual Class 4A Academic All-State Football Team. He carries a 3.91 cumulative GPA and excelled on the football field this past season.
Senior Charlie Nesbitt was named to the All-District “Why We Play” Team for exhibiting the following qualities: true love for football; commitment and loyalty to school, team and community; willingness to sacrifice for the team; integrity; courage of convictions; goal-oriented approach; sharp focus and strong competitive drive; excellent work ethic; willingness to accept challenges; mental toughness; strong football skills; and strong leadership.
The Iron Man Award, which recognizes hard work in the weight room, went to senior Adam Nobs for the second year in a row. Also earning lifter of the year awards were freshman Sam Dioszeghy, sophomore Anthony Kulisek, junior Michael Nolen and senior Adam Nobs.
Among the multiple team awards given out by coaches at the banquet was the White Hawks PRIDE Award. The PRIDE Award is given to the White Hawks football player who has most exemplified the concept of team, and who, through behind the scenes dedication, effort and caring for his teammates, has provided the glue that binds them as one. This player plays with the most Purpose, built strong Relationships, Improved Daily, showed Discipline and consistently displayed high Effort and Energy throughout the season. This year’s award went to senior Calvin MacKell. “It is players like him why guys like me coach the game of football,” said David.
NEW LEADERS CHOSEN
The team had 16 seniors who played their final season of White Hawks football this year. This year’s senior class helped win 29 Varsity games during their four years and have set a precedent for what is expected of our White Hawks Football program for years to come!
The coaches gave special recognition to graduating seniors Dylan Albert, Seth Anderson, Zac Babb, Jack Bullock, team captain Isaiah Dempsey, Ryan Fitz, Matt Hoh, Noah Lietzau, Calvin MacKell, Danny Murphy, Charlie Nesbitt, Daniel Neve, Adam Nobs, team captain Cameron Oates, Dillon Somnis and Nick Stanberry.
“I cannot say enough great things about these boys or thank them enough for their contributions these past four years,” David said of the 2019 senior class.
Next year’s team captains, named at the banquet, are Tucker Anderly, Trent Bowe and Logan Leonard. The White Hawks also have eight underclassmen who will be a part of the Leadership Council next year: sophomores Jake Gaylord, Anthony Kulisek, Tyler Von Bank and Joe Zachow and freshmen Fletcher Anderson, Sam Dioszeghy, Colin Richie and Will Wallace.
“We will look to these 11 players to lead us as we continue on with the process of building a championship football program here at Mound Westonka,” said David.
