Mound Westonka senior lineman Sam Dioszeghy has been selected to play in the 2022 Minnesota High SChool All-Star football game. (Submitted photo)

Mound Westonka White Hawks standout football player Sam Dioszeghy was recently selected to play in the 2022 Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10th at 6 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The senior captain adds this great accomplishment to a long list of football accolades: 2021 and 2022 Twin City All-District Selection; 2022 Twin City Maroon Subdistrict Offensive Lineman of the Year; team captain; three-Year Starter; and four-time letterwinner

