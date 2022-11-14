Mound Westonka White Hawks standout football player Sam Dioszeghy was recently selected to play in the 2022 Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10th at 6 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The senior captain adds this great accomplishment to a long list of football accolades: 2021 and 2022 Twin City All-District Selection; 2022 Twin City Maroon Subdistrict Offensive Lineman of the Year; team captain; three-Year Starter; and four-time letterwinner
Sam Dioszeghy was a three-year starter and 4-time letter winner for the White Hawks and was a Twin City All-District selection in both 2021 and 2022. Additionally, Dioszeghy was selected as the 2022 Twin City Maroon Subdistrict Offensive Lineman of the Year.
“Sam Dioszeghy is one of those kinds of players who make us coaches look really smart. There is not a player in our football program who has dedicated himself more to both improving himself and the players around him these last four years,” White Hawks head coach Nick David said about Dioszeghy. “His work ethic and dedication are second to none, and we are truly going to miss his leadership both on and off the field.”
Dioszeghy joins the list of 16 former Mound Westonka High School football players that were selected to play in the Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game: Bernard Linquist (guard, 1946), Ron Bates (back, 1952), Andy Jackson (center, 1954), Scott LaGault (guard, 1959), Tom Wiswell (defensive end, 1980), Marc Illies (defensive back, 1981), Tom Illies (defensive back, 1982), Christian Norton (defensive back, 1990), Nate Schermerhorn (defensive line, 2011), Bryan Tierney (defensive back, 2014), Isaiah Cherrier (defensive back, 2016), Evan Dahl (defensive back, 2017), Kris Kurtz (linebacker, 2018), Isaiah Dempsey (offensive line, 2019), Logan Leonard (defensive back, 2020), and Tyler Von Bank (wide receiver, 2021).
Dioszeghy, though currently undecided, is planning on continuing his education and football career next fall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.