On Sept. 22, the White Hawk Cross Country team competed with Delano and New Prague at Gale Woods. Thirty-five runners represented Westonka, with 11 of them finishing in the top 10.
The Varsity girls were led by Laura Sunnarborg, who finished third in 21:19.30. Audrey Kirscht and Allison Soule were fifth and sixth respectively, as Kirscht ran the 5000-meter run in 22:21.20 and Soule in 22:35.10. Other Varsity runners included Gabby Callahan (12th; 23:59.80), Brooke Garlock (15th; 24:46.90), Claire Rashleger (20th; 26:47.50) and Jenna Brustad (21st; 27:28.10).
For the Varsity boys, Lance Nemecek was top runner for the White Hawks, though Josh Engesser stayed on his heels for much of the race. Nemecek finished fifth in 18:07.00 and Engesser ran in 18:10.00. Max Epsky (16th; 19:31.00) and Charlie Paul (18th; 19:35.00) were the other Varsity boys runners.
Junior Varsity runner Derek Lloyd led the entire pack in the 5,000-meter Junior Varsity boys race. He finished first in 19:46.90. Roman Fenzl was another White Hawk in the top 10, finishing fifth in 20:16.20. Three other Junior Varsity runners finished in the top 20 – Henry Kluever (14th; 21:07.70), Wyatt Carlson (15th; 21:11.60) and Ethan Garlock (16th; 21:25.40).
Westonka also had girls and boys competing at the middle school level. The 2,800-meter race included three White Hawk girls – Sylvie Hooker-reese (11th; 13:16.60), Bette Mae Grogan (13th; 14:09.80) and Valerie Mobagi (17:51.30). The boys had four top 10 finishers in their race. Gavin Thelen led all White Hawk runners, finishing fourth in 11:40.70. Other top 10 runners included Brendon Sexton (7th; 11:58.20), Elliott Lang (11:59.70) and Brendan Rashleger (12:04.70).
