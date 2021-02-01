The 6th-ranked Mound Westonka/W-M/SW Christian White Hawks started their season off with wins over conference rival Delano and 15th-rated Simley last week.
In the Delano game the White Hawks struggled in the first period to get a positive flow going as it was a much delayed season opener and one without the chance to have scrimmages prior to the first game. Gretta Pioske got the first goal of the season when she slammed home a rebound off the stick of Sydney Leonard. Grace Peterson, who won the faceoff, also got an assist. It was the only goal of the period, in which the White Hawks outshot the visitors 10-7.
The second period saw the home team take control of the game. Pioske scored her second goal of the game when she scored on a bad angle shot that went in off a defender’s skate. After a defensive miscue led to a Tiger goal, the White Hawks rebuilt their 2-goal lead when Grace Peterson got a rebound goal off of a shot by Ellie Schmid. The period would finish with the White Hawks leading 3-1 and outshooting the TIgers 25-13.
The third period saw the home team turn it up a notch and dominate the game. Sydney Leonard started the scoring parade with a beautiful breakaway goal just 5 minutes into the period. Assists went to Camryn Hargreaves and Montana Courneya. Four minutes later, older sister Taylor Leonard scored on a wrist shot from the point assisted by her sister Sydney. Just three minutes later, Brooke Pioske scored unassisted on another shot from the point. Grace Peterson finished off the scoring with a nice shot at the 12-minute mark, assisted by Gretta Pioske. Callie Nelson had 18 saves in goal for the White Hawks.
On Saturday, Jan. 16 the White Hawks traveled to Inver Grove Heights to take on the Simley Spartans in a double header with the boys teams as well.
Sydney Leonard started the scoring off less than a minute into the game with a breakaway off of a great pass by her sister Taylor. Montana Courneya also had an assist on the play. Eight minutes later, Taylor Leonard scored on a wrist shot to make the score 2-0. Greer Hardacre had the lone assist. It was a tightly played first period with only four shots recorded.
Grace Peterson scored off a pass from Emily Wendorf to make the score 3-0. A Simley goal made the score 3-1 before Sydney Leonard scored her second goal of the game with Hargreaves getting the assist.
A Simley goal halfway through the third period made the score 4-2, but the result was never in doubt as the White Hawks controlled the puck and the offensive zone for long stretches of the game. The line of Avery Finck, Jenna Brustad and Brittney Davis had numerous scoring chances while keeping the puck in the Spartan end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.