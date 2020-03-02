The Mound Westonka/W-M/SW Christian Varsity Girls Hockey team saw its season end with a 5-1 loss to the Hutchinson Tigers on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Lund Center on the Gustavus campus.

The White Hawks started strong and dominated the first period but couldn’t get a goal. Two shots fired by Sydney Leonard hit the post and one other attempt missed by inches. Shots were 10-3 in favor of the White Hawks for the period.

The second period saw the Tigers take a 1-0 lead when they took advantage of a two-on-one and buried a shot past outstretched goalie Callie Nelson. The White Hawks would again win the shot battle 9-5 for a two-period advantage of 19-8.

The third period would start off with the White Hawks pressuring in the Tigers’ end only to see them rush down the ice and get a rebound goal 42 seconds into the period. Twelve seconds later they would score again on a strange play on the side of the White Hawk net where it appeared the defender tried to get it to the goalie to cover, but instead the puck went to a Tiger shooter who shot and had it stopped by Nelson before the rebound came right to a Tiger teammate and the score was then 3-0.

Hutch would score five minutes later on another rebound goal and again with just over six minutes remaining on a shorthanded goal. Montana Courneya would finally get the White Hawks on the board with a wrist shot with just under three minutes remaining. Assists went to Sydney Leonard and Gretta Pioske.

It was a sad ending to a very successful season by the young White Hawks. They finished in second place in the Wright County Conference, giving champion Holy Family a battle in each game between the two.

The team will not graduate any regulars from the lineup and look to be a little bigger and stronger next season.

We would also like to thank the Westonka community for all of their support during the season.

