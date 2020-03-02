The Mound Westonka/W-M/SW Christian Varsity Girls Hockey team saw its season end with a 5-1 loss to the Hutchinson Tigers on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Lund Center on the Gustavus campus.
The White Hawks started strong and dominated the first period but couldn’t get a goal. Two shots fired by Sydney Leonard hit the post and one other attempt missed by inches. Shots were 10-3 in favor of the White Hawks for the period.
The second period saw the Tigers take a 1-0 lead when they took advantage of a two-on-one and buried a shot past outstretched goalie Callie Nelson. The White Hawks would again win the shot battle 9-5 for a two-period advantage of 19-8.
The third period would start off with the White Hawks pressuring in the Tigers’ end only to see them rush down the ice and get a rebound goal 42 seconds into the period. Twelve seconds later they would score again on a strange play on the side of the White Hawk net where it appeared the defender tried to get it to the goalie to cover, but instead the puck went to a Tiger shooter who shot and had it stopped by Nelson before the rebound came right to a Tiger teammate and the score was then 3-0.
Hutch would score five minutes later on another rebound goal and again with just over six minutes remaining on a shorthanded goal. Montana Courneya would finally get the White Hawks on the board with a wrist shot with just under three minutes remaining. Assists went to Sydney Leonard and Gretta Pioske.
It was a sad ending to a very successful season by the young White Hawks. They finished in second place in the Wright County Conference, giving champion Holy Family a battle in each game between the two.
The team will not graduate any regulars from the lineup and look to be a little bigger and stronger next season.
We would also like to thank the Westonka community for all of their support during the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.