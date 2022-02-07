With the regular season winding down the Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian girls hockey team won two of its last three games to improve their overall season record to 18-6.
Tuesday, Jan. 25, saw the Fire of Holy Family come to town and skate away with a 6-0 victory against the home team and win the Wright County Conference championship.
Despite playing much better against the Fire than the first time the two teams played, the White Hawks couldn’t get any shots by goalie Sedona Blair and just couldn’t completely stop the Fire offense led by future Gopher Maddie Kaiser and the other Holy Family forwards. Kaiser would have a hat trick in the game. Ashlyn Roth had 32 saves in goal for the White Hawks.
The White Hawks regrouped and traveled to Litchfield on Friday, Jan. 28 to take on the Dragons. The outcome was never in doubt as MWHS/SWC had 27 shots in the opening period while cruising to a 5-0 lead.
Greer Hardacre led off the scoring just six minutes into the game with assists going to Montana Courneya and Gretta Pioske. Two minutes later Courneya made an outstanding play, creating a Dragon turnover and coming up the side boards and firing a nice wrist shot in for an unassisted goal. Four minutes later Camryn Hargreaves scored the first of her two goals on the evening with an assist going to Sage Finck. Pioske got the next goal at the 12:32 mark with assists going to linemates Hardacre and Gisella Harder. Sydney Leonard scored the last goal of the first period with Hargreaves picking up the assist.
The pace slowed down in periods two and three as the outcome was clear. Hargreaves picked up her second goal at 8:08 of the second frame with assists going to Ellie Schmid and Leonard. The Dragons scored a goal late in the 2nd period and early in the 3rd period. Eighth grader Georgia Harmer finished the scoring with an unassisted goal at the 12:00 mark of the third period. Ashlyn Roth picked up the win in goal with 28 saves.
A rare Monday night game (due to precinct caucus night on Tuesday) saw the White Hawks host the Minneapolis Storm on Jan. 31. It was the last regular season home game of the season for the White Hawks. Eighth grader Ali Butler started the scoring at the 2:13 mark of the first period when she picked up a Storm errant pass and rushed the puck up the middle of the ice and put a nice wrist shot into the goal.
A defensive error by the White Hawks allowed the Storm to tie the game just a minute later. But, Georgia Harmer came down and fired in a wrister to put the White Hawks back up 2-1. Assists went to Pioske and Tori Lacomy on the play. The period ended with shots being 13-6 in favor of the White Hawks.
Period two was rather uneventful with shots 6-4 in favor of MWHS/SWC but no scoring.
In the third period, the White Hawks took full control of the game, outshooting the Storm by a 20-4 margin. Greer Hardacre scored just under five minutes into the period with assists going to Hargreaves and Courneya. Hargreaves then scored at the 9:36 mark with assists going to Emily Wendorf and Ellie Schmid. Wendorf had made a sensational play entering the zone and setting things up. Ashlyn Roth picked up her 17th win on the season and had 13 stops in goal.
The White Hawks close out their regular season at Hutchinson on Friday, Feb. 4 before starting section play on Saturday, Feb. 12.
