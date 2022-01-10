The Mound Westonka White Hawks Wrestling squad competed in a quad meet at New Prague High School on Tuesday, December 21, going 2-1 and raising their season record to 5-1. The White Hawks defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 54-16 in the first round, getting the help of a few forfeits. “BSM is a bit down, but still has some quality wrestlers,” said head coach Todd Munsterterteiger. Getting wins for the White Hawks were 8th graders Mason Merritt and Cooper Rowe, freshman Cole Munsterteiger, sophomore Jack Nelson, juniors Luke Rodelius and Sam Dioszeghy, and seniors Maguire Musselman, Carter Nelson and Ryan Butler.
The White Hawks defeated Bloomington Kennedy 46-30 in the second round, with wins from Merritt, Munsterteiger, Jack Nelson, Musselman, junior Roo Wheeler, Rodelius, Dioszeghy and senior Dylan Helman.
In the final round, the White Hawks faced stiff competition from state-rated New Prague, suffering their first defeat of the season with a 60-18 loss. “ New Prague is awfully tough, but we competed hard. We are looking good going into break,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
