The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad opened action on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Don Meyers Invitational in Fridley.
The White Hawks wrestlers won the championship in dominant fashion, placing all 11 wrestlers in the top four, including seven finalists and five champions.
“We wrestled really well overall and racked up a lot of bonus points and pins. It was a fun way to kick the season off,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
Placing for the White Hawks were: sophomores Al Zuniga-Lopez and Eric von Holtz, fifth place; freshman Dawson Leinfelder and junior Drake Woodruff, 4th place; freshman Mason Merritt and
sophomore John Seemann, 2nd place. Champions were sophomore Cole Munsterteiger, junior Jack Nelson, freshman Cooper Rowe, and seniors Luke Rodelius and Sam Dioszeghy.
Rowe also earned the Joe Frank Fastest Fall award with a pin of 16 seconds. Seventh grader Brady Kirkpatrick was the Fridley Back Gym JV champion.
The White Hawks seventh through ninth grade squad also participated at the Litchfield Invitational on Friday, Dec. 2. Seventh graders Noah Koski and Brayden Hawkinson, and eighth
graders Deacon Ramthun and Levi Hays were champions for the White Hawks.
“We have a talented bunch of seventh and eighth graders, and it was fun seeing them wrestle in their first tournament,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
The White Hawks wrestlers will continue action when they head to Brainerd on Friday to compete in the 54th annual Paul Bunyan Invite. Start time is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and action resumes on Saturday at 10 a.m.
