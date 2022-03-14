The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team had four wrestlers competing at the Minnesota State High School League state championships on March 4 and 5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and came home with three medals for an overall sixth place finish in the individual Class 2A standings.
“We had an outstanding state tournament and wrestled really well,” head coach Todd Munsterteiger said. “I couldn’t have been more proud of the way we competed.”
Freshman Cole Munsterteiger lost his first round match 8-1 in the preliminaries, and did not receive a second match in the wrestle backs.
Junior Sam Dioszeghy pinned his first round opponent, before losing a 7-5 decision in the quarterfinals. Dioszeghy battled back in the consolation bracket with 6-2 and 5-4 decisions to earn a spot in the third place match. Dioszeghy lost that bout 10-4, but earned a fourth place finish in his first trip to the state tourney.
Eighth-grader Cooper Rowe cruised to the semifinals with a 16-0 technical fall and a 7-0 decision, then lost a tough 8-5 decision. Rowe bounced back with a 6-2 decision in the wrestlebacks and a 2-0 decision for a third place finish. It was also Rowe’s first trip to state and the highest state finish for an eighth grader in Mound Westonka history.
Sophomore Jack Nelson pinned his first round opponent and earned a workman-like 16-6 major decision in the quarterfinals. Nelson battled through a tough semifinal match with a 4-1 decision, setting the stage for a rematch of last year’s title match with Scott West’s Matt Randolph. Nelson defeated Randolph to earn his first state title last season, but had dropped both matches this year, including an overtime loss in the section finals. It was all the motivation Nelson needed, as he secured a first period takedown for an eventual 2-1 victory and his second consecutive state championship.
“With four underclassmen competing we are already excited for next year,” assistant coach Eric Rodelius said. “Cole had a tough draw but got some great experience, Sam and Cooper both placed in the top four, and Jack showed that he is pound for pound, one of the top wrestlers in the state,”
The White Hawks wrestling squad will celebrate an incredible season with their annual banquet on Tuesday, March 15 at the Mound American Legion.
