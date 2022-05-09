The White Hawks boy golfers held inter-squad playoffs again last week to determine who would represent the team at its next meets.
The competition is tough, and this week’s results show just how deep this team is. Three golfers tied for the team’s best score at one meet, and another two were within a stroke of each other to lead the next.
The first meet was at Pioneer Creek Golf Course in Independence on April 27. The boys took advantage of a sunny day in the high 40s, tying for second place with Holy Family, only one stroke behind their Delano hosts.
Three White Hawks tied for third place in the conference match. junior Matthew Uhas had three birdies in route to 39, while junior Max Krebsbach birdied two holes for 39. Eighth-grader Luke Sunnarborg’s 39 included six pars. Junior Mac Harmer shot a 44 to contribute to the team’s final score.
The next meet was the Mustangs Invite held at Fox Hollow Golf Club in St. Michael on May 2. Junior Tyler Albert started the day with a birdie and kept it rolling from there. He finished with a 76 to lead the White Hawks and place fourth at the six-team tournament. Mac Harmer had a great day as well, shooting a 77 for fifth place. Max Krebsbach, Luke Sunnarborg, and Senior Jack Eberhart all shot rounds of 86 to contribute to the White Hawks team score. Mound Westonka finished in second place to Delano again, on another day of golf with temperatures in the 40s.
Next up for the White Hawks are meets at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan and Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.