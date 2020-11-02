The Westonka Varsity girls played their Team Section match against Orono on Oct. 6 at the Spartan courts, ending in defeat 1-6. The only winner for the White Hawks was eighth-grader Savannah Paul, second singles, in an impressive tie-breaker match, 2-6, 7-6 (2), (16-14). The second doubles team of senior captain Avery Fink and junior Ellerie Anderson also played a tie-breaker set but could not pull off the win against a tough team, 4-6, 7-6 (3), (4-10).
The Westonka girls Varsity, Junior Varsity (JV) and JV-B tennis teams celebrated their season with an annual banquet on Oct. 8 at the Mound Westonka High School cafeteria while practicing social distancing. In celebration of the season, a variety of awards were presented to the girls that afternoon.
Most Improved Player went to junior captain Coco Sir and eighth-grader Savannah Paul (Varsity), senior Brooke Pioske (JV) and junior Juliet O’Flanagan (JV-B). Senior captain Grace Peterson received the Heart Award. The Ms. Competitor award went to sophomore Sydney Leonard (Varsity), junior Bella Peterson (JV) and freshman Ally Eidsness (JV-B). Rookie of the Year went to sophomore Ellen Pruitt (Varsity) and freshman Camryn Winther (JV). Senior captain Avery Finck earned the Arthur Ashe Sportsmanship Award. “Wins Club” medals were awarded to eighth-grader Savannah Paul and sophomore Sara Funderburk for surpassing 25 wins. Sophomores Kate Velander and Josie Moen were the Inter-Squad Doubles Tournament Winners.
Wright County Conference honors were also awarded at the banquet with sophomore Kate Velander, eight-grader Savannah Paul, senior captain Grace Peterson and junior captain Coco Sir receiving All Conference.
The Varsity girls season concluded with an overall record of 8-4 and conference record of 4-2. Coach Rob Paul stated, “I am very impressed with our Mound Westonka girls tennis players. This season was unprecedented and made it into a positive experience. They embraced practice time and, as a result, improved a great deal over the course of the season. Most importantly, they did all this and still had a great deal of fun! I can’t wait to see what next season will bring for our returning players! To our seven senior girls - we will miss your ability, leadership and personalities on the team - thank you for your commitment to Mound Westonka tennis and good luck to you.”
The Junior Varsity team ended the season with a 7-3 record. Coach Brent Reinbold commented, “This was such a fun season of tennis. Both the coaches and girls really appreciated the opportunity to be outside and the opportunity to compete after being stuck at home with the Covid pandemic.”
Coach Terri Blando commented, “Our JV-B tennis team had a winning season finishing 5-4. I was impressed by their improvement and coachability. I had the pleasure of working with this very talented team.”
Congratulations to all the Westonka tennis girls on a phenomenal 2020 season!
