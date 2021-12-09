The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks varsity girls hockey team defeated two Class AA opponents at home last week to improve their record to 6-1 on the season.
On Tuesday, Nov. 23 the Mahtomedi Zephers came to the Thaler. The home team took a 1-0 lead after one and outshot the visitors 22-1. Montana Courneya’s rebound of a Sydney Leonard shot was the lone goal.
The second period saw the White Hawks get three more rebound goals, with Leonard, Gretta Pioske, and Gisella Harder each hitting the back of the twine. Mahtomedi would get a great individual effort to get a goal and send it to the locker room trailing 4-1.
Georgia Harmer would get her first varsity goal halfway through the third period and Ashlee Johnson scored her second of the season to conclude the scoring in a 6-2 victory.
On Saturday, the White Hawks hosted Dodge County. They slept through the first period and went to the locker room tied 0-0. Fourteen seconds into the second period Greer Hardacre buried a rebound of a Gretta Pioske shot to make the score 1-0. Four minutes later Ellie Schmid tipped in a Leonard backhand. And just a minute later Leonard scored on a shot from an almost impossible angle to increase the lead to 3-0. Ali Butler would score to make the score 4-1 and then the White Hawks would hold on as the Wildcats scored two late goals to make the final score 4-3.
Ashlyn Roth got the victories in goal in both games.
Only one game this week as the MWHS/SWC teams travel to East Ridge on Thursday night. Next week the White Hawks host East Grand Forks on Friday night, which is also youth night.
