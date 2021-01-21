The Mound Westonka/W-M/SW Christian Girls Hockey teams are readying themselves to begin their season Thursday Jan. 14 when they host conference and section foe Delano. The White Hawks have been adjusting to not having a locker room to dress in, face masks and other obstacles. But the joy of playing is certainly evident.
The season was originally set to begin on Oct. 26. It was delayed until Nov. 30 and then again to Jan. 4.
Tryouts are over and it’s time for the games to begin. Locker rooms, fans in the stands and other logistics were still being worked out when this article went to press.
Eight seniors will lead the White Hawks this season. They are forwards Jenna Brustad, Mya Coley, Brittney Davis, Avery Finck, Taylor Leonard, Callie Nelson, Grace Peterson and Brooke Pioske.
Leonard, Peterson and Pioske are returning captains for the White Hawks.
Thirteen of the 19 Varsity games are against Wright County Conference opponents with non-conference games scheduled against Simley, Chisago Lakes, South St. Paul, Visitation, Pine City and Chaska/Chanhassen. With three conference teams not fielding JV teams this season it’s been a challenge filling the JV schedule, but that is now almost complete as well.
Hopefully at some point in the season the public will be allowed to watch this great group of young ladies compete and represent the Mound Westonka/W-M/SW Christian communities. Home games and, hopefully, away games too will be live streamed. For more information on the livestreaming, you can contact the Mound Westonka Activities department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.