The Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian girls hockey team won two more games last week to improve their record to 14-4 on the season.
Last Tuesday night, the White Hawks defeated Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 10-1 at home. First period goals by defensemen Emily Wendorf and Montana Courneya sent the girls to the locker room with a 2-0 lead and a 14-5 advantage in shots. The second period saw an explosion in goals for the home team as they scored four goals in the first seven minutes of the period. Scorer’s were Camryn Hargreaves, Gretta Pioske (power play), Sydney Leonard and Greer Hardacre. Hardacre would another goal later in the period. The five goals were scored on 12 shots. Pioske and Courneya added goals in the third period, with Courneya’s goal being short handed. Courneya ended the night with five points and Pioske finished with four points. Ashlyn Roth had 15 saves in goal to gain the victory.
On Saturday, the White Hawks traveled to Mora for the first ever girls high school hockey game in the community as they took on Pine City/Mora.
The White Hawks struck early as Camryn Hargreaves grabbed a rebound and scored just 3:08 into the game. Sydney Leonard and Ellie Schmid picked up assists on the goal. At the 8:43 mark Montana Courneya got a power play with assists going to Hargreaves and Gretta Pioske. The assist gave Pioske 100 career points in her career and becoming just the 10th player in program history to reach the century mark.
Pioske finished the first period scoring at 12:13 mark with the assist going to Hargreaves.
Hargreaves got a power play goal early in the second period on a great tip in front of the net off a shot by Emily Wendorf. Sydney Leonard got the other assist on the goal. That would finish the scoring for the day as the White Hawks won 4-0. Shots were 33-15 in favor of the White Hawks and Hargreaves led scorers with two goals and two assists. Lauren McQuillan got the shut out in goal and her first varsity win.
The White Hawks have a busy week with home games against Delano (Tuesday) and Simley (Saturday) around traveling to St. Cloud (Thursday).
