westonka girls soccer.jpg

The Mound Westonka seniors recognized at Senior Night on Thursday, Sept 15, Haley McNatt, Abby Hollenstein, DJ Christensen, Grace Ruud, Audrey Courtney Bernal, Alaina Mather, Jordyn LaRue, Taylor Dallman, Alicia Hatlestad, Lindsay Alvig, Annika Hoisington, Chloe Bjorlin, Ashlee Johnson. (Submitted photo)

Mound Westonka girls soccer chalked up the full range of results this last week, with one win, one tie, and one loss.

The loss came first with a visit to Southwest Christian School in Chaska on Tuesday, Sept. 13. SWC is one of the top teams in the conference, but Mound started brightly and looked like they might take the lead early on. Senior Taylor Dallman rocketed a great one time shot from a cross from senior captain Alicia Hatlestad, but the shot was just too close to the SWC goalie.

