Mound Westonka girls soccer chalked up the full range of results this last week, with one win, one tie, and one loss.
The loss came first with a visit to Southwest Christian School in Chaska on Tuesday, Sept. 13. SWC is one of the top teams in the conference, but Mound started brightly and looked like they might take the lead early on. Senior Taylor Dallman rocketed a great one time shot from a cross from senior captain Alicia Hatlestad, but the shot was just too close to the SWC goalie.
After 30 minutes of very even play, the wheels fell off the Mound bus for the last 10 minutes of the first half. First, an avoidable handball in the box cost Mound a penalty kick which SWC calmly converted.
Next several soft challenges led to a free shot which was also converted, and finally a mix up between the Mound defense and goalkeeper led to a third. After that, Mound played well in the second half, but could not claw any goals back and left with a frustrating 0-3 loss.
The next game was two days later on Thursday night against Jordan and was the Senior Night celebration for Mound’s graduating class of 13 senior players. The game started favorably for Mound, and the White Hawks earned a goal at the 20 minute mark when junior captain Natalie Miner converted a penalty kick after Hatlestad was brought down. Hatlestad almost added to the total right at half time when a strong shot bounced off the post.
In the second half, Mound created many great chances but failed to convert any of them. In the end Jordan spoiled the party by converting one of their few chances leaving the final score at 1-1.
The last game of the week at New Ulm on Saturday, Sept. 17 finally produced a win. The first half was a balanced affair as the two teams traded goals. Hatlestad scored first on a pass from Dallman.
New Ulm equalized immediately afterwards, but right after that Hatlestad sent in a great cross that senior Audrey Courtney Bernal redirected home. A further goal from New Ulm tied it up again, but as halftime loomed Mound finally took the lead for good. Senior Jordyn LaRue sent an inch perfect long ball through the middle to Hatlestad, who then wound her way through a couple of defenders and slotted home past the New Ulm goalie.
The second half became a bit of a thrashing as Mound added four unanswered goals. Early in the half, Miner converted her third penalty in a row on the season. Shortly after that Hatlestad completed her hat-trick with a third goal after an assist from LaRue and junior Ava Sylvester. Junior Elizabeth Eberhart also slotted home a penalty kick after being brought down in the penalty box. Senior captain Alaina Mather rounded out the scoring with a 40+ yard volley that sailed over the goalie’s outstretched hands.
The final score of 7-2 in favor of the White Hawks left the team with a record of 4-2-1 on the season.
