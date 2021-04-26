Four of the MWHS/W-M/SW Christian senior hockey players were selected to participate in the Minnesota Girls Hockey Senior Classic. Jenna Brustad, Grace Peterson, Brooke Pioske and Taylor Leonard were a part of the Section 2AA/2A team that finished as runner-up in last weekend’s tournament at the Coon Rapids ice arena.
Each of the four players had points in the tournament and represented her school and community very well. Taylor Leonard had an assist on the first goal of the tournament, a 6-0 win over Section 4AA/4A on Friday night. On Saturday morning Grace Peterson had two goals and two assists and was perfect in winning face offs in a 7-4 win over Section 6AA/6A. And on Saturday night the team overcame a huge shot disadvantage to upset Section 8AA/8A, 2-0. Brooke Pioske scored the second goal with an assist going to Peterson.
The team ran into a buzz saw in the finals on Sunday when they lost 7-2 to Sections 7AA/7A, which had five players from both Andover and Proctor/Hermantown and a host of other outstanding girls. Peterson had an assist on the section goal for 2AA/2A and ended the tournament with 6 points.
It was a nice ending to the high school careers for these four senior girls who have given a lot to the White Hawk program these past 4-5 seasons.
