The Mound Westonka girls lacrosse team competed against Southwest Christian. (Submitted photo)

It has been an exciting first half of the season for the young Whitehawks girls lacrosse team.

On Monday, the team took on Southwest Christian at home. As the weather heated up, the game did as well.

Nora Sipporal had two goals and one assist; Liz Trubeck had three caused turnovers; Sydney Leonard, Jordyn LaRue, Grace McCutcheon, and Madison McCutcheon scored one goal each. Bianca Kenton had an excellent night in the net with 12 saves.

Though the game ended up a 6-17 loss for the Whitehawks, putting their record at 2-4, there are many reasons for the team to be optimistic as they head into the second half of the season. It has been a tough go with the cold and rains the past few weeks, and head coach Jessie Husinkfeldt says she is “looking forward to warmer weather so the girls can have fun and create memories. We have senior night coming up on May 12 and youth night on May 19. The alumni game will be the last week of the season. Lots of exciting things planned.”

Come out and support the Whitehawks at their next home game on May 12 as the team takes on Chaska at Haddorff field and celebrate the team’s two seniors, Eleanor Young and Elizabeth Trubeck. The JV game starts at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.

Fans can follow the team on social media at Facebook - Westonka Lacrosse, Twitter - @MWHSglax, Instagram - @MWHSglax.

