The Mound Westonka High School football team was recently selected by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association as a 2021 Academic All-State Silver Team. In order to earn Academic All-State Silver honors, a team’s entire Varsity roster must have a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The White Hawks boast a 3.13 cumulative team GPA. This is the fifth time in Coach Nick David’s nine seasons at the helm that the White Hawks football team has earned the distinguished honor of being selected as an Academic All-State Gold or Silver Team.
In addition to the team recognition, MWHS senior Jake Gaylord was selected to the Individual Class 4A Academic All-State Football Team. Academic All-State team members must be a senior Varsity letterman for the current season who are starters on offense, defense or special teams.
Selected players must have outstanding football and leadership abilities in addition to academic excellence. They must carry a 3.0 (4.0 scale) grade point average in an academic core curriculum in their sophomore, junior and first quarter of their senior years and must not have any Minnesota State High School League eligibility penalties or infractions during their high school careers.
Jake Gaylord carries a 3.98 cumulative GPA and excelled on the football field throughout his career, earning Twin Cities Honorable Mention All-District accolades in 2020. He was also a Twin Cities All-District Selection this past season.
Gaylord was a team captain, a 2-year starter and a 3-year letter winner. He finished his outstanding White Hawks football career by completing 112 of his 204 passes (55%) for 1,496 yards and 20 TD’s. Along with his passing accomplishments, Gaylord rushed for 158 yards on 84 carries, including five TD’s. Gaylord was also a standout long snapper on special teams the past two seasons.
Gaylord, though currently undecided, is planning on continuing his education and football career next fall.
