Following an untraditional off season in the weight room and at summer camps due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Mound Westonka High School football team is champing at the bit to get the 2020 season underway.The White Hawks went 7-3 last season, ending the year with a tough 14-35 loss to SMB, the eventual Class AAAA State Runner-Up, in the Section 5AAAA semifinals.
“We are really excited to get this season going, as we believe we have what it takes to make a deep playoff run,” said Nick David, who returns for his eighth season as the White Hawks head football coach.
Coach David is joined by an experienced grades 9-12 coaching staff of Mike Wallace, Jared Chapman, Brian Ibs, Doug Runke, Kyle Ague, Brandon Brakstad, Kurt Bowe, Mike Schwartz and Colin Charlson. This year’s Varsity team captains are seniors Tucker Anderly, Trent Bowe and Logan Leonard.
The White Hawks return six starters from last year’s offense, including 2019 All-District selections Tucker Anderly (RB), Trent Bowe (WR), Logan Leonard (WR) and Michael Nolen (OL). Other returning starters include senior Lance Munsterteiger (OL) and junior Tyler Von Bank (QB).
There are five returning starters from the 2019 White Hawks defense who held opponents to 14.2 points per game: seniors Tucker Anderly (LB), Trent Bowe (DB), Logan Leonard (DB), Michael Nolen (LB) and EJ Van Dyken (DL). They also return senior punter Trent Bowe on special teams. The kicker position will feature a new face this year with junior Manu Jordan and sophomore Ben Neve vying for that position.
Coach David said he looks forward to seeing underclassmen and newcomers step up to fill vacant starting positions. Key newcomers that are expected to assist on both sides of the ball this year include seniors Christian Molle (LB) and Devon Wilson-Noethe (LB); juniors Ryan Butler (OL), Cris Christensen (RB/DB), Adam Mack (LB), Jason Spaeth (WR), Ben Tice (DB) and Joe Zachow (WR/DB); sophomores Sam Dioszeghy (OL/DL), Marc Maas (OL/D and Cam Peterson (LB); and freshman Mike Oftedahl (OL).
“We are really excited to kick off our season against Providence Academy as the past three seasons have provided very competitive games,” said Coach David.
