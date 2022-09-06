Following one of the most productive off-seasons in the weight room and at summer football camps in recent history, the Mound Westonka High School football team is chomping at the bit to get the 2022 season underway.
The White Hawks finished 8-1 last season, ending the year with a heartbreaking last second loss to Lake Minnetonka rival Orono in the Section 6AAAA playoffs, 21-22.
“We are really excited to get this season going, as we believe we have what it takes to make a deep playoff run,” said head coach Nick David, who returns for his 10th season as the White Hawks head football coach. “We have 90 total players out for football in grades 9-12 which we are really pleased with. Our football team has continued to grow every year in my ten seasons here which is a testament to the pride and tradition that continues to build within the football program. Among those 90 players, 38 are returning Letterwinners from last year’s 8-1 team who garnered a lot of experience throughout last season.”
David is joined by an experienced coaching staff of Mike Wallace, Jared Chapman, Brian Ibs, Doug Runke, Brandon Brakstad, Kyle Ague, Ryan Rank, Greg Sullivan, Turnar Kist, Oscar Johnson, Chris Strange, Mike Schwartz, Colin Charlson, Kurt Bowe, and Jackson Rynda. This year’s varsity team captains are seniors Fletcher Anderson, Sam Dioszeghy, Luke Leonard, Marc Maas, Matt Oko, Cam Peterson, Will Wallace, and junior Mikey Oftedahl.
The White Hawks return seven starters from last year’s offense, including 2021 All-District selections Fletcher Anderson (TE) and Sam Dioszeghy (OL), and 2021 All-District Honorable Mention selections Tyler Albert (RB), Marc Maas (OL), Cam Peterson (TE), and Mikey Oftedahl (OL). Other offensive returning starters include senior Will Wallace (WR).
There are six returning starters from the 2021 White Hawks defense including 2021 All-District selections Fletcher Anderson (LB), Sam Dioszeghy (DL) and 2021 All-District Honorable Mention selection Cam Peterson (LB). Other returning defensive starters include seniors Luke Leonard (DB) and Matt Oko (DL), and junior Jaaron Konkel (LB). The White Hawks also return all of their kickers/punters on special teams in Ben Neve (Sr.) and Sam Gaylord (Jr.).
Coach David looks forward to seeing underclassmen and newcomers step up to fill vacant starting positions. Key newcomers that are expected to assist on both sides of the ball this year include seniors Kenny Briggs (DB), Jack Danielson (WR/DB), Tyson Hollins (OL/DL), Simon James (DB), Gavin Leuthold (QB/LB), Luke Rodelius (OL), and Kade Tappen (WR); juniors Connor Esposito (OL), Carter Reinbold (QB), and Drake Woodruff (OL/DL); sophomores Sterling Bain (DB), Ray Beiningen (LB), Max Kraay (WR), Aaron Kroese (DB), Beck Jenson (DL), and John Seemann (OL/DL).
The White Hawks open their season versus North St. Paul High School at home on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
“We are really excited to kick off our season against a quality class AAAAA opponent in North St. Paul,” said coach David.
