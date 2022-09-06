whitehawks FB.jpg

The Mound Westonke football team kicks off the 2022 season against North St. Paul at home. (Submitted photos)

Following one of the most productive off-seasons in the weight room and at summer football camps in recent history, the Mound Westonka High School football team is chomping at the bit to get the 2022 season underway.

The White Hawks finished 8-1 last season, ending the year with a heartbreaking last second loss to Lake Minnetonka rival Orono in the Section 6AAAA playoffs, 21-22.

