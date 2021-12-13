Last Thursday, Dec. 2, the Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks girl hockey teams traveled over to Woodbury to take on Class AA East Ridge.
An early hooking penalty by the White Hawks enabled the home team to jump out to a 1-0 lead at the 4:06 mark of the opening period.
The Raptors power play would be the difference in the game as they would connect on thee power play goals for the night. Late in the first period Sydney Leonard made a remarkable individual play bringing the puck between multiple defenders and getting an unassisted goal to tie the game 1-1. It would stay that way until the end of the period. The visitors outshot East Ridge 16-8 for the period.
The second period would see the Raptors score the first two goals, the first a power play goal to take a 3-1 lead over the White Hawks. Leonard would again score, this time off a Gretta Pioske pass and bring the period to an end trailing 3-2. Shots in the 2nd period favored the home Raptors by a 14-8 total.
The third period belonged to the White Hawks as they had multiple scoring chances, but only connecting on one as captain Montana Courneya’s low wrist shot off of passes by Pioske and Leonard found the back of the net. A screen by Camryn Hargreaves helped as well.
A quick turn of events at the end of regulation changed the outcome. Leonard raced down into the Raptors end and won a battle for the puck. She then passed out front to Hargreaves who fired a great shot with less than 15 seconds left in the game.
The goalies save caused the puck to bounce out pass the blue line to a Raptor who just happened to be there. She had a breakaway until being hooked at the end by a White Hawks player with under 5 seconds left in regulation. The ensuing power play resulted in the game winner for East Ridge.
The loss dropped the White Hawks record to 6-2, with both losses being in overtime. They return to action at Thaler arena this Friday evening against East Grand Forks. It is youth night with all U6,U8, U10, U12, and U15 players getting in free if they wear their jerseys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.