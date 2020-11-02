It’s never an easy day in the pool against the Hutchinson Tigers, a team who left the 2019 state tournament as champions in seven of 11 events. Though MWHF brought their A-game, it wasn’t enough to take down the Tigers.
MWHF junior Ellen Ries started the evening with a first-place finish in the 200 Freestyle, the team’s only first place finish of the meet. Catherine Dueck brought impressive second place finishes in the 200 Individual Medley and 500 Freestyle, finishing behind Hailey Farrell, 2019 state champion in both events.
Like Dueck, MWHF sophomore Jaylyn Storm faced the 2019 state champion in her two individual events and successfully claimed second place in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle. With a season best time of 25.19 in the 50 Freestyle, Storm was out-touched by Hutchinson’s Grace Hanson, who set a new pool record at 23.88.
The MWHF 400 Freestyle Relay team of Ellen Ries, Annie Springer (jr.), Abigail Ries (fresh.) and Catherine Dueck brought in a second-place finish with a season best time of 3.43.23, coming in behind the Hutchinson 2019 400 Freestyle Relay state champions.
The class of 2021 senior athletes are challenged with leading in a year unlike any other. Mound Westonka celebrated the Girls Swim and Dive seniors on Friday, Sept. 25 at Haddorff Field as part of the statewide #BeTheLightMN movement. Seniors this season are Kacey Clipper, Katherine Johnson, Celia Kolb, Amelia Petitt and captains Alyssa Bourdon, Ava Kittelson and Maya Jable
