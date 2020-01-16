The MWHS/W-M/SW Christian Varsity Girls Hockey team started the new year the same way it ended 2019: going into overtime. It was the fifth overtime game in a row for the young White Hawks. The other four either ended in a win or tie for them. This time it wouldn’t end as swell. Delano scored with 46 seconds left in overtime to get the victory. It was the only overtime shot they got as the White Hawks dominated play but couldn’t get a goal. Shots for the game were 53-19 in favor of the visitors, but they couldn’t get one past the Tiger goaltender.

For the White Hawks, Fauna Hoganson-Near had 18 saves on the evening.

The White Hawks are now 9-3-2 on the season.

