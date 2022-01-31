The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling team traveled to Hutchinson High School on Friday, Jan. 21, for a Wright County Conference matchup against the host Tigers.
The meet was originally scheduled as a triangular, but a team had to backout because of an influenza outbreak.
“There have been a few cancellations this year, and unfortunately it happened when we already had a light week of competition,” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.
The White Hawks also had a few wrestlers out and fell to the Tigers 52-12.
“If we had everybody there and turned a few matches around, it would have been a fairly competitive dual, but instead it was a pretty lopsided score,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.
Picking up wins for the White Hawks were freshman Cole Munsterteiger, sophomore Jack Nelson, and senior Carter Nelson.
The freshmen squad was in action on Saturday, Jan. 22, competing in the Ninth Grade League regional tournament at Waconia High School. Although no one qualified for the state tourney, the White Hawks battled hard and gained some valuable experience.
“Our region is one of the toughest in the state, so our kids saw some pretty good wrestling,” said freshmen coach John Wardlow.
Freshmen Eric von Holtz and John Seemann placed fourth, while seventh-grader Deacon Ramthun and freshman Al Zuniga-Lopez also notched victories for the White Hawks.
The White Hawks had a busy week, with a triangular at Howard Lake-Waverly on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and host Senior Night on Thursday, Jan. 27. On Saturday, Jan. 29, the White Hawks grapplers will compete in the Orono Invite.
