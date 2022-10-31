Westonka VB.jpg

Mound Westonka wrapped up the regular season with a win against Minneapolis South. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka White Hawks played Jordan at home on Monday, Oct. 17, in a close game that would go to four sets before the Hawks would fall 1-3.

The White Hawks had strong serving which was led by Chase Lawrence and Lori Weltzin who each served at 100 percent. Volleyball is an exciting game when the front row has 55 kills Freshman Meaghan Kreiser led the offense with 21 kills, followed by Maquinna Peglow and Bridget Budzius who had 13 kills each.

