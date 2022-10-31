The Mound Westonka White Hawks played Jordan at home on Monday, Oct. 17, in a close game that would go to four sets before the Hawks would fall 1-3.
The White Hawks had strong serving which was led by Chase Lawrence and Lori Weltzin who each served at 100 percent. Volleyball is an exciting game when the front row has 55 kills Freshman Meaghan Kreiser led the offense with 21 kills, followed by Maquinna Peglow and Bridget Budzius who had 13 kills each.
Jordan’s offense was tough resulting in the White Hawks accumulating 60 digs in the four set game-15 by junior libero Kendal Richie. Freshman Avery Pearson is sighted for her defensive play with 19 digs, and 37 assists. Set scores are as follows; 21-25, 21-25, 27-25, 24-26.
The White Hawks were on the road Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Minneapolis South, where they would win in three straight sets.
Five White Hawks would serve 19 aces-a season record. Seven would come from freshmen Meaghan Kreiser, and six by fellow freshman Avery Pearson. There would be 40 total kills by seven different players; Bridget Budzius would lead the way with nine, followed by Taryn Peglow with eight, Chase Lawrence with six, and Maria Neumann with five.
The whole team would do their part in the back row with different 10 team members racking up 32 digs under the leadership of Kendal Richie who had seven digs. The White Hawks would take the non-conference win 25-11, 25-15, and 26-24.
The White Hawks next game is the section 6AAA quarterfinals against Holy Angels on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.