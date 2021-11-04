White Hawks senior captain Michael Doshan earned a second consecutive All State award at the end of the recently concluded high school soccer season. This came after he was also voted as the best outfield player in Wright County along with earning an All Conference recognition. Two other players, junior captain Dylan Mather and sophomore Sam Holmberg, were also recognized with All Conference awards.
Head coach Manuel Jordan was pleased to announce these awards at the end of season banquet and award ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Coach Jordan summed up the season by saying “While we were disappointed with our loss to Blake in the playoffs, we view the season as a great success. The team sustained multiple injuries to key players, some of which were really lengthy, and the team did well to produce the results we did.” The team’s overall record of nine wins, three losses and four ties was the team’s best record since 2018.
Despite losing a great crop of senior players, including Doshan who has been a Varsity player for 5 straight years, the team is optimistic for next year. Next season’s senior captains will be Dylan Mather, Payton Kasper and Logan Kevitt. Sam Holmberg was also named captain as a junior.
The team’s season came to an end on a crisp 52 degree evening at Haddorff Field in the opening round of the boys 5AA sectional playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Early on, it was a tightly played match with few chances by either team. In the 17th minute, Blake played a clever short corner kick and as the White Hawks scrambled to recover a foul was committed in the box. Tristan Poul took the penalty for the Bears and he buried a strong shot into the left side of the net.
After their goal, the Bears created more chances including several more corner kicks, but the White Hawks defense and senior goalkeeper, Cooper Kantola, held firm until half-time.
After the half, the White Hawks came out on fire and created several early chances, but each shot was blocked by a Bears defender or saved by goalkeeper Keaton Rannow. Nine minutes after halftime, a bouncing ball from Blake’s Jonah Halper eluded Kantola and the Bears went up 2-0.
Shortly after Blake’s second goal, the White Hawks earned a throw-in deep in Blake territory. Junior Payton Kasper’s long forward flip throw-in to the front of the goal resulted in a scramble that ended when eighth-grader Leif Hagen finally passed the ball to the back of the net to cut Blake’s lead to 2-1.
From there, the game opened up going both ways. Kantola made several saves on strong shots from Blake attackers. The White Hawks generated some good offensive pressure the rest of the way but with 12 minutes to go in the game, Blake put the game away with a third goal. The White Hawks could not change the 3-1 outcome and their season came to an end after a hard fought battle
MWHS Boys Soccer Final Score: Mound Westonka 1 – The Blake School 3.
