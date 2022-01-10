The Mound Westonka/SWC girls hockey team ended 2021 with a resounding 9-0 victory against conference opponent Hutchinson on Thursday, Dec. 30.
That win improved the White Hawks overall record to 11-3 entering the new year.
Sage Finck got the White Hawks on the board with her first career goal at 4:25 of the first period. It happened after passes from Tori Lacomy and Rachel Erickson. Six minutes later Sydney Leonard made a full ice rush after a perfect outlet pass from Maria Stuessi to Georgia Harmer, who forwarded the puck to Leonard. Leonard then put a wrist shot in the net. Erickson then finished the first period scoring with her first career goal on a rebound of an Emily Wendorf shot. Tori Lacomy had passed the puck out to Wendorf and also picked up an assist. Shots for the first period were 18-8 in favor of the White Hawks.
Between periods coaches emphasized being better in their own end and denying shots from the Tigers. It worked as the home team outshot the visitors by a 30-3 margin. Leonard started the scoring just 17 seconds into the period off of passes from Stuessi and Montana Courneya. Leonard completed her hat trick four minutes later off of a rebound from a Camryn Hargreave shot. Wendorf took the initial shot and received the second assist. Just 17 seconds later Gretta Pioske stole the puck with a good forecheck and went in to score and make the score 6-0. And then senior Bella Peterson scored her first goal of the season off of a beautiful pass from Leonard with just over a minute left in the period.
The third period would be running time and see the White Hawks play four lines of forwards and three groups of defensemen. Greer Hardacre scored nine minutes into the period off of a slick passing play from linemates Pioske and Elli Lundquist. Then Camryn Hargreaves finished the scoring with an assist going to Courneya. For the night 13 different White Hawks were in the scoring column. Ashlyn Roth and Lauren McQuillan shared the shutout in goal.
This week will be a tough one as the White Hawks hit the road for games against Class AA Holy Family and Blaine. They will return home on Tuesday, Jan. 11 to face Litchfield/D-C for youth night.
