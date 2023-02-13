The Westonka boys swim team again had a busy week in the pool.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the boys competed against Simley and on Thursday, Feb. 2, the boys held their last home meet of the season versus Waconia.
Swimmers Bryce Helms and Sean Dolder each competed in five races at the Simley meet finishing strong in their events. Junior captain Bryce Helms put up an impressive time of 1:01:34 in the 100 back stroke placing him second overall. Sean Dolder swam the 200 IM putting up a time of 2:25:00 finishing sixth overall.
Bryce Helms next competed in the 100 fly with a time of 1:03:80 placing sixth overall as well. Next in the pool Brody Helms swam the 200 free with a personal best time of 2:39:11 and the 50 free with a personal best time of 30.99. Wyatt Helms swam the 100 free with a personal best time of 1:04:84.
In a stacked 100 back stroke swimmers Eren Alemdar (1:24:51) and Wyatt Helms (1:22:55) competed in the JV heat placing them first and second in the heat. Eren Almedar placed first in his 100 breast JV heat with a personal best time of 1:24:51.
The team competed in the 200 medley relay led off by Bryce Helms, followed by Sean Dolder, Eren Alemdar, and Brody Helms with a time 2:06:94 placing fifth overall. The 200 free relay was led off by Brody Helms, followed by Wyatt Helms, Bryce Helms, and Sean Dolder with a time of 1:53:96 placing them sixth overall. The team finished with the 400 free relay led off by Sean
Dolder, followed by Eren Alemdar, Wyatt Helms, and Bryce Helms with a time of 4:04:59 placing them in sixth place overall.
On Thursday, Feb. 2 the team competed in the final home meet of the season against Waconia High School. The team started the night with the 200 medley relay led off by Eren Alemdar, followed by Bryce Helms, Brody Helms, and Wyatt Helms putting up a time of 2:11:19 placing sixth overall. Diving in next was Wyatt Helms swimming the 200 free coming in with a time of 2:28:37. Sean Dolder, swimming the 200 IM for the team, came in with a personal best time of 2:24:35 placing him fifth overall. Bryce Helms put up an impressive time in the 50 free of 23:27 placing him first overall. The 100 fly was swum by Brody Helms coming in with a personal best time of 1:28:84. In the 500 freestyle Eren Alemdar swam his personal best coming in with a time of 5:55:53 placing him in seventh place overall. Sean Dolder stepped in to help one of the Orono 200 free relay teams as they were down a swimmer helping that relay team come in with a time of 1:55:80 placing them sixth overall.
In the final event, the 400 free relay, the team finished strong with a time of 4:05:46 placing fifth overall. Led off by Connor Shaw, followed by Sean Dolder, Bryce Helms, and Eren Alemdar.
