Westonka XC.jpeg

Payton Stover, Brooke Garlock, and Cassie Nemecek helped the girls to 3rd at Litchfield. (Submitted photos)

The Mound Westonka cross country team traveled to Litchfield on Thursday, Oct. 6 for a preview of their upcoming section meet.

Twenty teams competed at the Litchfield Golf Club on a day ripe for fast times. Temperatures hovered around 50, as the runners prepared to attack the flat course.

Load comments