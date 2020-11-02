The Mound Westonka Cross Country team wrapped up its atypical season with a tri-meet in Jordan leading up to sections, which featured Varsity runners in Class 2AA.
The meet in Jordan was a good tune-up to close out the regular season as it featured two schools – Delano and Jordan – that Westonka would be pitted against in sections. Varsity boys and girls, along with Junior Varsity boys, competed. All three teams finished in second behind a strong Delano team.
Lance Nemecek led the White Hawk boys Varsity runners, finishing in fourth place in 17:38. Josh Engesser was eighth in 18:06, while Max Epsky rounded out the top 10 in 18:54.25. Derek Lloyd and Beckett James were separated by just one second with times of 19:02 and 19:03 respectively. Charlie Paul (19:16), Charlie Herder (19:42) and Owen Paul (20:10.09) were the other Varsity runners representing the White Hawks.
Laura Sunnarborg finished was the top White Hawk runner in the Varsity girls race. Her time of 20:54 was good enough for a third place finish. Teammate Audrey Kirscht was close behind, finishing in fourth place in 21:38. Alli Soule was the other top 10 runner for Westonka. She finished sixth in 22:13. Additional runners included Gabby Callahan (23:57), Brooke Garlock (24:28), Claire Rashleger (28:12) and Jenna Brustad (32:00).
The Junior Varsity boys race was especially competitive, and the top 11 spots went to both Westonka and their Delano counterparts. White Hawk runners Jacob Trost and Wyatt Carlson finished first and second in times of 19:27 and 19:37 respectively. Roman Fenzl finished sixth in 20:06, and Ethan Garlock finished 11th in 20:45. Westonka runners Henry Kluever (21:34), Ambrose Neumann (21:40) and Ashton Demmer (21:46) were 13th, 14th and 15th. Also running for Westonka were Matt Van Edeskuty (22:52.23) and Jack Thomas (23:44).
For the section meet, teams were split up in multiple groupings to allow for enough social distancing to provide a safe running experience. Times were then compiled to provide overall sectional results. The White Hawks competed in a tough section that included teams from Mankato, Mankato West, Chanhassen, Waconia, Buffalo, Worthington, Delano, Shakopee, Orono, Dassel-Cokato, Marshall, New Prague, Hutchinson, Jordan, Chaska and Saint Peter.
Lance Nemecek led all Westonka Varsity boys runners, finishing 38th in 18:18.40. Josh Engesser fell just outside of the top 50 as he took 53rd in 18:42.60. Also competing for the White Hawks were Max Epsky (18:51.20), Derek Lloyd (19:04.30), Beckett James (19:10.50), Owen Paul (19:15.40) and Charlie Herder (19:27.10). The Varsity boys team finished 12th out of the 17 teams competing.
In the Varsity girls race, four Westonka runners finished within or near the top 50. Laura Sunnarborg set the pace for the White Hawks, finishing 18th in 20:34.70. Audrey Kirscht finished 37th in 21:44.80. Just outside of the top 50 were Brooke Garlock (53rd, 22:23) and Gabby Callahan (55th, 22:25). Allison Soule (22:47.20) and Jenna Brustad (23:52.20) also represented the girls Varsity team, which finished eighth among all teams.
Congratulations to all runners on a very successful year!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.