The Mound Westonka High School Girls Tennis team is over half way through their season. “I’m impressed with how competitive the team has been and how well they have responded to the tough opponents they have faced so far,” said coach Paul.
The girls traveled to the Jordan tennis courts Sept. 15 and took out the Jaguars with a 5-2 victory. Winning their matches were eighth-grader Savannah Paul, second singles, 6-2, 6-1; sophomore Ellen Pruitt, fourth singles, 6-0, 6-0. The first and second doubles teams battled it out in tiebreaker sets for the wins: senior captain Grace Peterson and junior captain Coco Sir, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 and senior captain Avery Finck and junior Ellerie Anderson, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. The third doubles team of junior Meagan Mattson and sophomore Sydney Leonard won 6-4, 6-0, as did the fourth doubles team of senior captain Taylor Leonard and junior Lauren Hildahl, 6-2, 7-6 (8). The JV team also won against the Jaguars 5-2.
The White Hawks hosted Holy Family Sept. 17 and blew out the Fire with a 6-1 win. Winning their matches were Paul, second singles, 6-4, 6-1; sophomore Sara Funderburk, third singles, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; Pruitt, fourth singles, 6-2, 6-1; first doubles team Peterson and Sir, 6-2, 6-2; second doubles team Finck and Anderson, 7-6 (5), 6-4; third doubles team Leonard and Mattson, 6-2, 6-1 and fourth doubles team Leonard and Hildahl, 6-2, 6-0. Sophomore Kate Velander, first singles, had a close tie-breaking match, 6-3, 0-6, 4-6, but could not pull off the win against a tough competitor. The JV and JV-B teams also came home with wins. It was a clean sweep against the Fire!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.