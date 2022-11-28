Westonka FB.JPG

The Mound Westonka seniors finished their final season with an 8-1 record. (Submitted Photo)

The Mound Westonka High School football team celebrated another memorable season at an awards banquet on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Gale Woods Farm.

Head coach Nick David opened the banquet by saying, “I am very proud of and thankful to all of the players, coaches, water boys, student managers, cheerleaders, parents, fans, game workers, and all the others that helped make the 2022 Mound Westonka White Hawks football season a memorable one.”

