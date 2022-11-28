The Mound Westonka High School football team celebrated another memorable season at an awards banquet on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Gale Woods Farm.
Head coach Nick David opened the banquet by saying, “I am very proud of and thankful to all of the players, coaches, water boys, student managers, cheerleaders, parents, fans, game workers, and all the others that helped make the 2022 Mound Westonka White Hawks football season a memorable one.”
The varsity team finished 8-1 this year and won the Twin City Maroon Subdistrict Championship. “It was truly a season to remember with several games that had our fans at the edges of their seats during the entirety of the game,” David said. “The passion and emotion that this team played with was second to none.”
Coach David took time at the banquet to recognize his fellow varsity coaches: Mike Wallace, Jared Chapman, Brian Ibs, Doug Runke, Kyle Ague, Brandon Brakstad, Ryan Rank, Greg Sullivan, Turnar Kist, Oscar Johnson, Chris Strange, Jackson Rynda, Kurt Bowe, Colin Charlson, Mike Schwartz, and Zack Nauert. He also recognized the seventh- and eighth-grade coaching staff of Eric Rodelius, Jason Tuttle, Travis Swendseid, Anthony Doerr, Jimmy Kleinsasser, and Adam Wyman, as well as the Westonka Youth Football coaches.
“These coaches did a terrific job of preparing our team for game days and getting our players to understand that there is so much more to football in what it can teach you than just the X’s and O’s,” David said. He also gave special thanks to his wife, Melissa, and the entire “Coaches’ Wives Club.”
Twin City All-District Honors
White Hawks student-athletes received several Twin City District Football awards. Seniors Sam Dioszeghy (OL/DL), Luke Leonard (WR/DB), Matt Oko (DL), Cam Peterson (TE/LB), and juniors Mikey Oftedahl (OL) and Carter Reinbold (QB) earned All-District honors for their performance on the gridiron this season. Five other players—Seniors Tyler Albert (RB), Fletcher Anderson (TE/LB), Marc Maas (OL), Kade Tappen (WR), and Will Wallace (WR/DB)—were All-District Honorable Mention selections. Sam Dioszeghy was also selected as the Twin City Maroon Subdistrict Offensive Lineman of the Year, Matt Oko was also selected as the Twin City Maroon Subdistrict Defensive Lineman of the Year, and Cam Peterson was selected as the Twin City Maroon Subdistrict Defensive Player of the Year.
Pride on Display
In addition to stats recorded under the Friday night lights, the players’ efforts off the field were given equal recognition at the banquet. Individual players were recognized by their coaches for their efforts in practice and in the weight room, for volunteering with the youth football program, and for being positive role models in the community.
Senior Will Wallace was selected to the individual Class 4A Academic All-State Football Team. He carries a 3.986 cumulative GPA and excelled on the football field this past season.
Senior Kade Tappen was named to the All-District “Why We Play” Team for exhibiting the following qualities: true love for football; commitment and loyalty to school, team and community; willingness to sacrifice for the team; integrity; courage of convictions; goal-oriented approach; sharp focus and strong competitive drive; excellent work ethic; willingness to accept challenges; mental toughness; strong football skills; and strong leadership.
The Lifter of the Year Awards, which recognizes hard work in the weight room, went to freshmen Dawson Leinfelder and Cooper Rowe, sophomores Beck Jenson and John Seemann, juniors Jaaron Konkel and Mikey Oftedahl, and seniors Sam Dioszeghy and Marc Maas. Junior Owen McCue also was the 2022 Iron Man Award winner.
Among the multiple team awards given out by coaches at the banquet was the White Hawks PRIDE Award. The PRIDE Award is given to the White Hawks Football player who has most exemplified the concept of team, and who, through the behind the scenes dedication, effort, and caring for his teammates, has provided the glue that binds them as one. This player plays with the most Purpose, built strong Relationships, Improved Daily, showed Discipline, and consistently displayed high Effort and Energy throughout the season. This year’s award went to Marc Maas. “It is players like him why guys like me coach the game of football,” said coach David.
Junior Quarterback Carter Reinbold was chosen as the 2022 MVP, “We couldn’t have asked for much more out of this player this season on the offensive side of the ball as he had a record setting year at Quarterback. He was second on the team in scoring, second on the team in rushing, and first on the team in passing putting up just some absolute gaudy stats every week. He was twice nominated for the Star Tribune Offensive Player of the Week. His dual threat capability helped us be able to do some things on offense that we have never been capable of doing in the past,” said Coach David.
New Leaders Chosen
The team had 21 seniors who played their final season of White Hawks football this year. This year’s senior class helped win 26 varsity games during their four years and have set a precedent for what is expected out of our White Hawks Football program for years to come!
The coaches gave special recognition to graduating seniors - Tyler Albert, Bennett Anderson, team captain Fletcher Anderson, Kenny Briggs, Jack Danielson, team captain Sam Dioszeghy, Aidan Gilgenbach, Cale Hendrycks, Tyson Hollins, Mark Ingram, Simon James, team captain Luke Leonard, Gavin Leuthold, team captain Marc Maas, Ben Neve, team captain Matt Oko, team captain Cam Peterson, Luke Rodelius, Riley Swanson, Kade Tappen, and team captain Will Wallace.
“I cannot say enough great things about these boys or thank them enough for their contributions these past four years,” David said of the 2022 senior class.
Next year’s team captains will be announced before winter break as the White Hawks Football program adopted a new, more rigorous process for selecting captains in 2020. The White Hawks also have eleven underclassmen that will be a part of the Leadership Council next year: sophomores Cole Drill, Beck Jenson, Max Kraay, Aaron Kroese, Cole Munsterteiger, and John Seemann, and freshmen Dawson Leinfelder, Mason Merritt, Cade Newell, Cooper Rowe, and Brandt Tebbs.
“We will look to these eleven players as well as our newly elected team captains to lead us as we continue on with the process of building a state championship football program here at Mound Westonka,” said David.
